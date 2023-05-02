Before the ugly exchange, war of words and the need to pull Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli apart in Match 43 of the Indian Premier League was the role of Naveen-ul-Haq. He could well be central to the entire drama that happened at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

While the players were shaking hands after RCB’s 18 run win against LSG, there seemed to be words exchanged between Naveen-ul-Haq and Kohli. In heat of the moment, Naveen yanked his hand out of the customary sportsmanship between the two teams.

In the 17th over of the LSG chase, Kohli had a heated exchange with Naveen when the game was all but over. Amit Mishra and the umpire had to intervene then.

Naveen was later fined 50 percent of his match fees for breaching Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct that brings the game into disrepute with unruly behaviour.

Who is Naveen-ul-Haq?

Naveen-ul-Haq is a 23-year-old right arm medium pacer for LSG and plays for Afghanistan in international cricket. The youngster made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2016 when a 17-year-old and hasn’t played since 2021. In the shortest format, he played his first also against Bangladesh in 2019 with his latest outing coming against Pakistan in March.

Still early in his career, he’s taken 14 ODI wickets and 34 T20I wickets. In the ODIs he averages 25.42 at an economy rate of 5.78 with strike rate of 26.3. While that in the shortest format reads, 20.70, 8.10 and 15.3.

Naveen has registered best bowling figures of 4/42 against Ireland in the ODIs and 3/21 versus Australia and Ireland in T20I cricket.

Earlier this year, Naveen-ul-Haq and fellow Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan had slammed Australia’s decision to pull out of an ODI series against them in UAE. In retaliation, Naveen had withdrawn from the Big Bash League.

The Kabul born player has a wealth of experience in the T20s having played multiple leagues where he’s represented the likes of Sydney Sixers, Quetta Gladiators, Sharjah Warriors, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Leicestershire. In all he’s played 136 T20 matches picking 167 wickets.

In the IPL this season, Naveen has played four matches — against Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore — posting figures of 0/19, 1/19, 3/30 and 3/30 for a combined seven wickets. He currently averages 14.00 with an economy rate of 6.12 and strike rate of 13.71.

Lucknow Super Giants had acquired his services by spending ₹50 lakh during the IPL mini-auction last year.

