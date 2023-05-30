Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy on Tuesday, beating Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in a rain-shortened final in Ahmedabad.

Apart from the winners’ trophy for CSK and runners-up cheque and medal for GT, there were several individual awards given away to the players.

Shubman Gill (890 runs) walked away with the Orange Cap while Mohammed Shami (28 wickets) won the Purple Cap.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the 21-year-old, was named the Emerging Player of the Season after the youngster slammed one century and five fifties while aggregating 625 runs from 14 matches.

With the IPL 2023 season done and dusted, let’s now take a look at the major award winners:

Winners: Chennai Super Kings (Rs 20 crore)

Runners up: Gujarat Titans (12.5 crore)

Emerging Player of the Season: Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 10 lakh)

Orange Cap: Shubman Gill (Rs 10 lakh)

Purple Cap: Mohammed Shami (Rs 10 lakh)

Super Striker of the Season: Glenn Maxwell (Rs 10 lakh)

Most Valuable Player of the Season: Shubman Gill (Rs 10 lakh)

Game changer of the season: Shubman Gill (Rs 10 lakh)

Catch of the season: Rashid Khan (Rs 10 lakh)

Fairplay award: Delhi Capitals

Most fours of the season: Shubman Gill (Rs 10 lakh)

Longest six of the season: Faf du Plessis (Rs 10 lakh)

Best pitch and ground of the season: Eden Gardens and Wankhede Stadium (Rs 50 lakh)

Match awards

Electric striker of the match: Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 1 lakh)

Game changer of the match: Sai Sudharsan (Rs 1 lakh)

Most Valuable Player (Match): Sai Sudharsan (Rs 1 lakh)

Longest six: Sai Sudharsan (Rs 1 lakh)

Catch of the match: MS Dhoni (Rs 1 lakh)

Player of the match: Devon Conway (Rs 1 lakh)

