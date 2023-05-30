Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2023 Final: Watch Ravindra Jadeja's last over heroics that helped CSK clinch title

Ravindra Jadeja struck a six and a four off the last two balls to hand CSK their fifth IPL title.

CSK's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after scoring the winning runs in the IPL 2023 Final. Sportzpics

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerged victorious in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, beating the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in a rain-curtailed match.

After Sai Sudharsan’s 96 had led GT to 214/4, rain played spoilsport post the first three balls of CSK’s chase. The match was halted for more than an hour, and post resumption, CSK’s target was revised to 171 from 15 overs based on the Duckworth Lewis Stern method.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway got CSK off to a bright start, forging a 74-run stand. Both the openers fell to Noor Ahmad’s trap in the seventh over, leaving CSK in a bit of a bother.

Watch:

Watch: David Warner has just the response to Ravindra Jadeja's banter

Watch:

IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja's animated chat with CSK CEO leads to speculations of trouble in camp; watch video

However, Shivam Dube (32*) once again displayed his best cricket, while Ajinkya Rahane (27) supported him with a cameo. Once Rahane departed in the 11th over, it was Ambati Rayudu’s (19) turn to play his cameo, before being dismissed by Mohit Sharma in the 13th over.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni endured a golden duck, and the onus was on Dube and Ravindra Jadeja to finish off the match with 13 runs required from the final over.

Mohit Sharma, bowling the last over, began with a few Yorkers to Dube, before Jadeja got into the act.

The deficit was down to 10 runs from two balls. Jadeja was on strike at the time, and the Saurashtra all-rounder launched a six over long-on, before sealing the deal with a four, finding the gap fine of short fine leg.

You can watch the winning moment here:

This was CSK’s fifth title in the IPL overall, and their second title in three seasons. With five triumphs to their name, CSK equalled Mumbai Indians’ (MI) record of most number of IPL titles.

Updated Date: May 30, 2023 04:48:55 IST

