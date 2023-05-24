Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IPL 2023 Orange Cap list: GT's Shubman Gill closes in on Faf du Plessis with knock of 42 against CSK

IPL 2023 Orange Cap list: GT's Shubman Gill closes in on Faf du Plessis with knock of 42 against CSK

Faf du Plessis (730 runs) is followed by Shubman Gill (722), who scored 42 runs in GT's loss against CSK in IPL Qualifier 1. Virat Kohli (639) is in third place.

Shubman Gill scored 42 runs against CSK. Sportzpics

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Shubman Gill inched closer to winning the Orange Cap for Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2023 season, with a knock of 42 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Tuesday’s Qualifier 1.

Although Gill’s knock ended up on the losing side, his runs tally surged to 722, just eight behind RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (730). RCB have been eliminated from the league stages.

In third place is Virat Kohli (639), the former RCB skipper.

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Devon Conway complete the top five.

Here’s a look at the IPL 2023 Orange cap table at the conclusion of the league stage:

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score
Faf du Plessis (RCB) 14 730 56.15 153.68 84
Shubman Gill (GT) 15 722 55.54 149.17 104*
Virat Kohli (RCB) 14 639 53.25 139.82 101*
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) 14 625 48.08 163.61 124
Devon Conway (CSK) 15 625 52.08 137.06 92*

Orange cap holders in previous seasons:

Year Player Team Runs Average Strike Rate 50 100 HS
2022 Jos Buttler RR 863 57.53 149.05 4 4 116
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 635 45.35 136.26 4 1 101*
2020 KL Rahul PBKS 670 55.83 129.34 5 1 132*
2019 David Warner SRH 692 69.20 143.87 8 1 100
2018 Kane Williamson SRH 735 52.50 142.44 8 0 84
2017 David Warner SRH 641 58.27 141.81 4 1 126
2016 Virat Kohli RCB 973 81.08 152.03 7 4 113
2015 David Warner SRH 562 43.23 156.54 7 0 91
2014 Robin Uthappa KKR 660 44.00 137.78 5 0 83
2013 Michael Hussey CSK 733 52.35 129.50 6 0 95
2012 Chris Gayle RCB 733 61.08 160.74 7 1 128
2011 Chris Gayle RCB 608 67.55 183.13 3 2 107
2010 Sachin Tendulkar MI 618 47.53 132.61 5 0 89
2009 Matthew Hayden CSK 572 52.00 144.81 5 0 89
2008 Shaun Marsh KXIP 616 68.44 139.68 5 1 115

Updated Date: May 24, 2023 02:10:30 IST

