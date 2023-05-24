Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Shubman Gill inched closer to winning the Orange Cap for Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2023 season, with a knock of 42 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Tuesday’s Qualifier 1.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Although Gill’s knock ended up on the losing side, his runs tally surged to 722, just eight behind RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (730). RCB have been eliminated from the league stages.

In third place is Virat Kohli (639), the former RCB skipper.

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Devon Conway complete the top five.

Here’s a look at the IPL 2023 Orange cap table at the conclusion of the league stage:

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Faf du Plessis (RCB) 14 730 56.15 153.68 84 Shubman Gill (GT) 15 722 55.54 149.17 104* Virat Kohli (RCB) 14 639 53.25 139.82 101* Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) 14 625 48.08 163.61 124 Devon Conway (CSK) 15 625 52.08 137.06 92*

Orange cap holders in previous seasons:

Year Player Team Runs Average Strike Rate 50 100 HS 2022 Jos Buttler RR 863 57.53 149.05 4 4 116 2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 635 45.35 136.26 4 1 101* 2020 KL Rahul PBKS 670 55.83 129.34 5 1 132* 2019 David Warner SRH 692 69.20 143.87 8 1 100 2018 Kane Williamson SRH 735 52.50 142.44 8 0 84 2017 David Warner SRH 641 58.27 141.81 4 1 126 2016 Virat Kohli RCB 973 81.08 152.03 7 4 113 2015 David Warner SRH 562 43.23 156.54 7 0 91 2014 Robin Uthappa KKR 660 44.00 137.78 5 0 83 2013 Michael Hussey CSK 733 52.35 129.50 6 0 95 2012 Chris Gayle RCB 733 61.08 160.74 7 1 128 2011 Chris Gayle RCB 608 67.55 183.13 3 2 107 2010 Sachin Tendulkar MI 618 47.53 132.61 5 0 89 2009 Matthew Hayden CSK 572 52.00 144.81 5 0 89 2008 Shaun Marsh KXIP 616 68.44 139.68 5 1 115

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.