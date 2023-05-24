Faf du Plessis (730 runs) is followed by Shubman Gill (722), who scored 42 runs in GT's loss against CSK in IPL Qualifier 1. Virat Kohli (639) is in third place.
Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Shubman Gill inched closer to winning the Orange Cap for Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2023 season, with a knock of 42 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Tuesday’s Qualifier 1.
IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap
Although Gill’s knock ended up on the losing side, his runs tally surged to 722, just eight behind RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (730). RCB have been eliminated from the league stages.
In third place is Virat Kohli (639), the former RCB skipper.
Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Devon Conway complete the top five.
Here’s a look at the IPL 2023 Orange cap table at the conclusion of the league stage:
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|14
|730
|56.15
|153.68
|84
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|15
|722
|55.54
|149.17
|104*
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|14
|639
|53.25
|139.82
|101*
|Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)
|14
|625
|48.08
|163.61
|124
|Devon Conway (CSK)
|15
|625
|52.08
|137.06
|92*
Orange cap holders in previous seasons:
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50
|100
|HS
|2022
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|863
|57.53
|149.05
|4
|4
|116
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|635
|45.35
|136.26
|4
|1
|101*
|2020
|KL Rahul
|PBKS
|670
|55.83
|129.34
|5
|1
|132*
|2019
|David Warner
|SRH
|692
|69.20
|143.87
|8
|1
|100
|2018
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|735
|52.50
|142.44
|8
|0
|84
|2017
|David Warner
|SRH
|641
|58.27
|141.81
|4
|1
|126
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|973
|81.08
|152.03
|7
|4
|113
|2015
|David Warner
|SRH
|562
|43.23
|156.54
|7
|0
|91
|2014
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|660
|44.00
|137.78
|5
|0
|83
|2013
|Michael Hussey
|CSK
|733
|52.35
|129.50
|6
|0
|95
|2012
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|733
|61.08
|160.74
|7
|1
|128
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|608
|67.55
|183.13
|3
|2
|107
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar
|MI
|618
|47.53
|132.61
|5
|0
|89
|2009
|Matthew Hayden
|CSK
|572
|52.00
|144.81
|5
|0
|89
|2008
|Shaun Marsh
|KXIP
|616
|68.44
|139.68
|5
|1
|115
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Virat Kohli lit up the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with a 60-ball century against GT on Sunday, and his knock led the Bengaluru franchise to 197/5 from 20 overs.
Virat Kohli's knee injury ahead of the World Test Championship final sparked a fear among the India cricket fraternity.
Royal Challengers Bangalore were unable to make the IPL playoffs after they were beaten by Gujarat Titans in the final league game.