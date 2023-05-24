The knockout stage of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced on Tuesday with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeating defending champions Gujarat Titans by 15 runs to enter the final for an unprecedented 10th time.

So far, GT’s bowlers have stayed on top of the Purple Cap table with Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan occupying the top two spots. While Shami has 26 wickets to his name so far, two of which were taken in Qualifier 1, Rashid has 25 so far.

Yuzvendra Chahal is third and Tushar Deshpande occupy the third and fourth spots respectively with 21 wickets each, with the RR leg-spinner ahead on the list due to his superior economy and average. MI’s Piyush Chawla completes the top five with 20 scalps to his name.

Here is a look at the Purple cap table for IPL 2023, so far:

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI Mohammad Shami (GT) 15 26 7.66 17.38 4/11 Rashid Khan (GT) 15 25 7.91 19.00 4/30 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 14 21 8.17 20.57 4/17 Tushar Deshpande (CSK) 15 21 9.61 24.19 3/45 Piyush Chawla (MI) 14 20 7.81 21.10 3/22

Purple cap holders so far:

Year Player Team Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy BBI 2022 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 17 27 19.51 15.11 7.75 5/40 2021 Harshal Patel RCB 15 32 14.34 10.56 8.14 5/27 2020 Kagiso Rabada DC 17 30 18.26 13.30 8.34 4/24 2019 Imran Tahir CSK 17 26 16.57 14.84 6.69 4/12 2018 Andrew Tye KXIP 14 24 18.66 14.00 8.00 4/16 2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 14 26 14.19 12.00 7.05 5/19 2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 17 23 21.30 17.20 7.42 4/29 2015 Dwayne Bravo CSK 17 26 16.38 12.00 8.14 3/22 2014 Mohit Sharma CSK 16 23 19.65 14.00 8.39 4/14 2013 Dwayne Bravo CSK 18 32 15.53 11.70 7.95 4/42 2012 Morne Morkel DD 16 25 18.12 15.10 7.19 4/20 2011 Lasith Malinga MI 16 28 13.39 13.50 5.95 5/13 2010 Pragyan Ojha DC 16 21 20.42 16.80 7.29 3/26 2009 RP Singh DC 16 23 18.13 15.50 6.98 4/22 2008 Sohail Tanvir RR 11 22 12.09 11.22 6.46 6/14

