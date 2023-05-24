So far, GT's bowlers have stayed on top of the Purple Cap standings with Mohammad Shami at the top with 26 wickets and Rashid Khan sitting at the second spot with 25.
The knockout stage of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced on Tuesday with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeating defending champions Gujarat Titans by 15 runs to enter the final for an unprecedented 10th time.
IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap
So far, GT’s bowlers have stayed on top of the Purple Cap table with Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan occupying the top two spots. While Shami has 26 wickets to his name so far, two of which were taken in Qualifier 1, Rashid has 25 so far.
Yuzvendra Chahal is third and Tushar Deshpande occupy the third and fourth spots respectively with 21 wickets each, with the RR leg-spinner ahead on the list due to his superior economy and average. MI’s Piyush Chawla completes the top five with 20 scalps to his name.
Here is a look at the Purple cap table for IPL 2023, so far:
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Mohammad Shami (GT)
|15
|26
|7.66
|17.38
|4/11
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|15
|25
|7.91
|19.00
|4/30
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|14
|21
|8.17
|20.57
|4/17
|Tushar Deshpande (CSK)
|15
|21
|9.61
|24.19
|3/45
|Piyush Chawla (MI)
|14
|20
|7.81
|21.10
|3/22
Purple cap holders so far:
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike rate
|Economy
|BBI
|2022
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|17
|27
|19.51
|15.11
|7.75
|5/40
|2021
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|15
|32
|14.34
|10.56
|8.14
|5/27
|2020
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|17
|30
|18.26
|13.30
|8.34
|4/24
|2019
|Imran Tahir
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.57
|14.84
|6.69
|4/12
|2018
|Andrew Tye
|KXIP
|14
|24
|18.66
|14.00
|8.00
|4/16
|2017
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|14
|26
|14.19
|12.00
|7.05
|5/19
|2016
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|17
|23
|21.30
|17.20
|7.42
|4/29
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.38
|12.00
|8.14
|3/22
|2014
|Mohit Sharma
|CSK
|16
|23
|19.65
|14.00
|8.39
|4/14
|2013
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|18
|32
|15.53
|11.70
|7.95
|4/42
|2012
|Morne Morkel
|DD
|16
|25
|18.12
|15.10
|7.19
|4/20
|2011
|Lasith Malinga
|MI
|16
|28
|13.39
|13.50
|5.95
|5/13
|2010
|Pragyan Ojha
|DC
|16
|21
|20.42
|16.80
|7.29
|3/26
|2009
|RP Singh
|DC
|16
|23
|18.13
|15.50
|6.98
|4/22
|2008
|Sohail Tanvir
|RR
|11
|22
|12.09
|11.22
|6.46
|6/14
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (60) and Devon Conway (40) were the stars of CSK’s batting after they were asked to bat by GT, with the duo forging an 87-run stand for the opening wicket.
Bowling the second over of the CSK innings was uncapped pacer Darshan Nalkande. The 24-year-old had not played a match this season, but was named in the playing XI on Tuesday, replacing the injured Yash Dayal.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (60) and a collective effort from the bowlers helped Chennai Super Kings reach a record-extending 10th IPL final with a 15-run win over Gujarat Titans at Chepauk on Tuesday.