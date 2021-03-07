IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals: All you need to know about DC's squad and full schedule

Delhi Capitals (DC), the finalists from IPL 2020, will be looking to go one step ahead in IPL 2021 to clinch their maiden trophy.

The side led by Shreyas Iyer performed exceptionally well under the watchful eyes of head coach Ricky Ponting. The former Australia captain turned coach has this year roped in batting start from his country Steve Smith to boost DC's chance in the upcoming edition.

Not to forget, DC are not playing any match this year at home, thanks to the change of rules due to COVID-19, which has affected some states more than others, leading the governing body to cut down on the travel for all teams, eventually giving a fair schedule where no team plays at home.

Apart from Smith, DC this year at auction also bought Indian speedster Umesh Yadav, to strengthen their pace attack. DC already boast of a formiddable fast bowling unit with the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in their line-up.

DC play their first game on 10 April against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Here's their full schedule for IPL 2021:

Matches Date Time Home Away Venue 1 10 April 7.30 PM CSK DC Mumbai 2 15 April 7.30 PM RR DC Mumbai 3 18 April 7.30 PM DC PK Mumbai 4 20 April 7.30 PM DC MI Chennai 5 25 April 7.30 PM SRH DC Chennai 6 27 April 7.30 PM DC RCB Ahmedabad 7 29 April 7.30 PM DC KKR Ahmedabad 8 2 May 7.30 PM PK DC Ahmedabad 9 8 May 3.30 PM KKR DC Ahmedabad 10 11 May 7.30 PM DC RR Kolkata 11 14 May 7.30 PM RCB DC Kolkata 12 17 May 7.30 PM DC SRH Kolkata 13 21 May 7.30 PM DC CSK Kolkata 14 23 May 3.30 PM MI DC Kolkata

DC squad for IPL 2021

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings