IPL 2020 KKR Quiz: How well do you know two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders?

The stakes are always sky high in the IPL and after a forgettable last season for the Kolkata Knight Riders, captain Dinesh Karthik is unlikely to get another go at leadership if it all goes awry this time round.
Following a nightmarish 2019 season, KKR revamped their coaching set-up and added some key players but the Karthik remained at helm, more so because CEO Venky Mysore has faith in his captaincy.
After winning four of their first five matches in 2019, KKR lost six matches on the trot in the business end to miss the qualifiers by a whisker.
Ahead of the new Indian Premier League season, take our Kolkata Knight Riders quiz to test the extent of your knowledge on Dinesh Karthik and Co:
With inputs from PTI.
Morgan will be joining the side after leading England to their maiden World Cup glory in 2019 and Rana, who led Delhi at domestic level, is excited.
Kuldeep Yadav got just four wickets from nine matches in 2019 and was dropped from KKR after logging an average of 71.50 and an economy rate of 8.66.
