Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2020 KKR Quiz: How well do you know two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders?

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 18th, 2020
  • 20:13:49 IST

The stakes are always sky high in the IPL and after a forgettable last season for the Kolkata Knight Riders, captain Dinesh Karthik is unlikely to get another go at leadership if it all goes awry this time round.

Following a nightmarish 2019 season, KKR revamped their coaching set-up and added some key players but the Karthik remained at helm, more so because CEO Venky Mysore has faith in his captaincy.

After winning four of their first five matches in 2019, KKR lost six matches on the trot in the business end to miss the qualifiers by a whisker.

Ahead of the new Indian Premier League season, take our Kolkata Knight Riders quiz to test the extent of your knowledge on Dinesh Karthik and Co:

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here for full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here for Full Kolkata Knight Riders schedule

Click here for Kolkata Knight Riders season preview

With inputs from PTI.

 

Updated Date: September 18, 2020 20:13:49 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: KKR batsman Nitish Rana says he hopes to imbibe Eoin Morgan's 'leadership quality'
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: KKR batsman Nitish Rana says he hopes to imbibe Eoin Morgan's 'leadership quality'

Morgan will be joining the side after leading England to their maiden World Cup glory in 2019 and Rana, who led Delhi at domestic level, is excited.

IPL 2020: Kuldeep Yadav is at the top of his game, won't face confidence issues, says KKR mentor David Hussey
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Kuldeep Yadav is at the top of his game, won't face confidence issues, says KKR mentor David Hussey

Kuldeep Yadav got just four wickets from nine matches in 2019 and was dropped from KKR after logging an average of 71.50 and an economy rate of 8.66.

IPL 2020 RR Quiz: How well do you know the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals?
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 RR Quiz: How well do you know the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals?

Ahead of the new Indian Premier League season, take our Rajasthan Royals quiz to test the extents of your knowledge on Steve Smith and Co.