IPL 2020 schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on Chennai Super Kings in opening match on 19 September

The IPL 2020 schedule was announced on Sunday by the governing council and it will kick off with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on 19 September in Abu Dhabi.

After the tournament opener on Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The IPL action will shift to Sharjah on Tuesday, 22nd September where Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host CSK.

There will be 10 double headers with the first match starting at 3.30 PM IST (2 PM UAE time). All evening matches will start at 7.30 PM IST (6 PM UAE time). In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.

Venues for the playoffs and the Dream11 IPL 2020 final will be announced later.

The full schedule can be check here.

The IPL 2020 is being played entirely in the UAE from 19 September to 10 November due to growing coronavirus cases in India.

The 13th edition of the IPL was originally scheduled to start from 29 March but the tournament was indefinitely suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Eventually in August, the IPL governing council decided to host the tournament outside India.

BCCI has put in place a stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) to create a bio-secure environment to conduct the tournament safely. The SOPs include testing players at least five times before entering the bio-bubble, isolating members and their contacts who test positive for coronavirus followed by quarantine and more tests. All eight teams have been asked to stay in separate hotels and the whole IPL contingent has been advised to always follow social distancing norms and wear masks.