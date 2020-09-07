IPL 2020: Check out the full schedule of Kolkata Knight Riders — opponents, date, venue and India time

Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Dinesh Karthik, will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Mumbai Indians on 23 September. They will be playing most of their matches in Abu Dhabi (8), followed by Sharjah and Dubai where they are playing 3 games each.

KKR, who are two-time IPL champions, have not won the title since 2014 and would be looking to end their dry run this year. Last year, they fell short of making it to the Playoffs, finishing fifth in the points table.

This season, Karthik who has captained this unit in two seasons - 2018 and 2019 - will be under pressure to bring results for the team. In Tom Banton and Pat Cummins, they have two quality foreign talents while veteran Sunil Narine is expected to play a key role for them with both ball and bat. Not to forget, KKR have got a mix of young talent as well in Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

A lot will also depend on one man who has been an influential figure in the team - Andre Russell.

Here's the full schedule of KKR in IPL 2020: