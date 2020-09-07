Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2020: Check out the full schedule of Kolkata Knight Riders — opponents, date, venue and India time

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 7th, 2020
  • 15:21:33 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Dinesh Karthik, will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Mumbai Indians on 23 September. They will be playing most of their matches in Abu Dhabi (8), followed by Sharjah and Dubai where they are playing 3 games each.

KKR, who are two-time IPL champions, have not won the title since 2014 and would be looking to end their dry run this year. Last year, they fell short of making it to the Playoffs, finishing fifth in the points table.

This season, Karthik who has captained this unit in two seasons - 2018 and 2019 - will be under pressure to bring results for the team. In Tom Banton and Pat Cummins, they have two quality  foreign talents while veteran Sunil Narine is expected to play a key role for them with both ball and bat. Not to forget, KKR have got a mix of young talent as well in Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

A lot will also depend on one man who has been an influential figure in the team - Andre Russell.

Here's the full schedule of KKR in IPL 2020:

Match Versus Date and Time (IST) Venue
1 Mumbai Indians 23 September, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi
2 Sunrisers Hyderabad 26 September, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi
3 Rajasthan Royals 30 September, 7.30 pm Dubai
4 Delhi Capitals 3 October, 7.30 pm Sharjah
5 Chennai Super Kings 7 October, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi
6 Kings XI Punjab 10 October, 3.30 pm Abu Dhabi
7 Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 October, 7.30 pm Sharjah
8 Mumbai Indians 16 October, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi
9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 18 October, 3.30 pm Abu Dhabi
10 Royal Challengers Bangalore 21 October, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi
11 Delhi Capitals 24 October, 3.30 pm Abu Dhabi
12 Kings XI Punjab 26 October, 7.30 pm Sharjah
13 Chennai Super Kings 29 October, 7.30 pm Dubai
14 Rajasthan Royals 1 November, 7.30 pm Dubai
