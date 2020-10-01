Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Kings XI Punjab Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Kings XI Punjab Vs Mumbai Indians At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 01 October, 2020

01 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

191/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 13
Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab

143/8 (20.0 ov)

Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs

Live Blog
Mumbai Indians Kings XI Punjab
191/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.55 143/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.15

Match Ended

Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs

Mohammed Shami - 2

Krishnappa Gowtham - 17

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Krishnappa Gowtham not out 22 13 2 1
Mohammed Shami not out 2 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Trent Boult 4 0 42 1
Jasprit Bumrah 4 0 18 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 124/8 (18.3)

19 (19) R/R: 12.66

Ravi Bishnoi 1(5) S.R (20)

c Suryakumar Yadav b Trent Boult
IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs MI Match, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians clinch victory by 48 runs

IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs MI Match, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians clinch victory by 48 runs

Highlights

title-img
23:17 (IST)

OUT! Ravi Bishnoi c Suryakumar Yadav b Boult 1(5)

There's hardly any celebration. The result is now just a formality. Bishnoi sliced the fuller delivery from Boult straight to Surya at backward point, who takes a good catch. 
23:11 (IST)

OUT! Sarfaraz Khan lbw b Pattinson 7(8) 

Plumb. LBW. Another wicket for Pattinson. A fuller delivery and Sarfaraz was hit on the toe as he attempted a flick shot. Umpire gave it out immediately but Sarfaraz wanted to have a relook. Took a review but it was always out. 
23:03 (IST)

OUT! Neesham c Suryakumar Yadav b Bumrah 7(7)

Easy catch taken by Surya at backward point. A full toss from Bumrah, it was quick and Neesham could only manage a top-edge as he went for a pull shot.
22:55 (IST)

OUT! Maxwell c Boult b Rahul Chahar 11(18)

Maxwell was unable to hit through the line on off. He was under pressure and tried to drag the ball from off for a slog on leg. Only managed a top-edge and it was taken by Boult at midwicket. 
22:45 (IST)

OUT! Pooran c de Kock b Pattinson 44(27)

Pooran sliced the offside delivery on the first ball. The timing wasn't right and he got two runs. Backed himself again but this time the delivery was a bit fuller and took a faint edge to the keeper.
22:17 (IST)

OUT! Rahul b Rahul Chahar 17(19)

Big wicket this for MI. Rahul is so good as an orthodox batsman. But here he was trying to play the paddle sweep. The ball skidded through and got past his bat to hit the leg stump.
22:02 (IST)

OUT! Nair b Krunal Pandya 0(3)

Karun Nair wanted to get going early but that has cost him his wicket. Krunal dragged his length back and Nair was trying for a cut, but ended up inside-edging the ball which hit the pitch and then the stumps. 
21:58 (IST)

OUT! Agarwal b Bumrah 25(18)

Boom boom Bumrah strikes for MI. Agarwal castled. It was an uppish delivery that moved just a bit after pitching, the angle was into the batsman and Agarwal was looking for a shot to midwicket but missed the ball and it crashed into the stumps.
20:59 (IST)

Rohit departs thanks to brilliant work at the deep from Maxwell and Neesham!

Maxwell grabs the chance and just before the crossing the boundary line, he passes it to Neesham. Rohit c Neesham b Shami 70(45). 
20:38 (IST)

Gowtham ends the misery of Ishan Kishan. The southpaw tries to clear the longer boundary on the leg-side but hits the ball straight to the fielder.  Ishan Kishan c Nair b Gowtham 28(32)
19:50 (IST)

RUN-OUT!

Gotta feel bad for Suryakumar! He fails to cross the line on time as a direct hit from Shami results in his dismissal. Suryakumar Yadav run out (Shami) 10(7). 
19:34 (IST)

BOWLED!

Late outswing from Cottrell and De Kock is beaten! The salute is out! Terrific ball. De Kock b Cottrell 0(5)
19:04 (IST)

No changes for Mumbai Indians

Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
19:04 (IST)

One change for Kings XI Punjab

Krishnappa Gowtham comes in place of M Ashwin

Playing XI: Lokesh Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi
19:01 (IST)

TOSS UPDATE

KXIP win the toss and KL Rahul chooses to field first! 
23:49 (IST)

The day is over for us. MI beat KXIP by 48 runs. Punjab made a good start but the bowling gave away in the death as Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya hit sixes at will. 192 was always going to be a steep target and it became tougher with Bumrah dismissing Agarwal early on. From there, the chase was never on. KXIP need to improve a lot, from bowling to captaincy.

Good night for now. CSK take on SRH tomorrow. See ya! 

Full Scorecard
23:45 (IST)

Kieron Pollard: "Feels good. Obviously we were on the losing end last game so we wanted to come out and get over the line. We knew we had a couple of overs from spinners, and we were going to maximum against them. Looking forward to Sharjah. But we need to bat the situation and not the ground."

Full Scorecard
23:42 (IST)

Rohit Sharma, MI Captain: Good to get two points. We didn't start well, but we knew with the kind of attack Punjab had we wanted to capitalize. Those two guys (Pollard, Pandya) they back themselves to get the runs. It wasn't going to be easy with the ball against KXIP batting line-up. Credit to the bowlers. 

Full Scorecard
23:42 (IST)

Kieron Pollard is the Man of the Match

Full Scorecard
23:29 (IST)

KL Rahul: "I won't say it's frustrating but it's disappointing. Looking back, it could've been three wins out of four. We are four games into the season and I'll be sitting with the coaches and figure out if we need an extra bowler." 

Full Scorecard
23:25 (IST)

After 20 overs,Kings XI Punjab 143/8 ( Krishnappa Gowtham 22 , Mohammed Shami 2)

MI win by 48 runs!

Proper beating this! KXIP made a bright start to the tournament and both Rahul and Agarwal have been impressive with their batting but there's little else about this KXIP. The captaincy has been ordinary, the bowling has been ordinary and the batting from other guys. 

Full Scorecard
23:22 (IST)
four

FOUR! Good improvisation from Gowtham. He was looking to create the room but the ball followed him, so he played the ramp shot over the keeper and added a four

Full Scorecard
23:21 (IST)

After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 135/8 ( Krishnappa Gowtham 15 , Mohammed Shami 1)

57 needed from last over. 12 from the penultimate over. Boult also got a wicket, of Bishnoi, who played the slice shot straight to Surya at backward point. A boundary in the over for Shami and a six for Gowtham. 

Full Scorecard
23:19 (IST)
six

SIX! A maximum for Gowtham. Frees his hand and plays the shot down the ground and it's just over Pollard at long off

Full Scorecard
23:19 (IST)
four

FOUR! Shami sees a wide, fuller delivery. Throws his bat and gets the edge to go over short third man fielder

Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians latest updates: MI win by 48 runs! Proper beating this! KXIP made a bright start to the tournament and both Rahul and Agarwal have been impressive with their batting but there's little else about this KXIP. The captaincy has been ordinary, the bowling has been ordinary and the batting from other guys

Preview: Putting behind a closely fought encounter—one that resulted in a defeat— against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians will look to come out all guns blazing when they take on Kings XI Punjab in match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Abu Dhabi.

Against RCB, MI lost their top order (consisting of star batsmen Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav) quickly and all the burden came on the middle order. Young Ishan Kishan played a scintillating knock of 99 runs from just 58 balls and he was ably supported by West Indian power-hitter Kieron Pollard, who hammered 60 off 24 balls.

The Rohit Sharma-led outfit had a poor start against Chennai Super Kings in the lung-opener, before bouncing back with a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and almost winning against RCB.

The team’s openers would have to lay a solid foundation for their middle-order batters and this will benefit them both while setting targets or chasing. The most pressing concern, however, happens to be their bowling. Despite boasting of Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and James Pattinson in their ranks, they were hammered all around the park, that too in Dubai where boundaries are not as small as Sharjah. Over-reliance on their death over specialist Jasprit Bumrah is going to cause problems and hence, the bowling must deliver as a whole.

Kings XI Punjab too have begun their campaign on a similar note, having won only one game (against RCB) and going down against Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals (in a Super Over thriller).

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have impressed everyone with their hitting prowess so far. However, it will be interesting to see if the middle order steps up in case of a rare failure.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been phenomenal for KXIP, but the team's bowling unit needs to step up and deliver. Sportzpics

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been phenomenal for KXIP, but the team's bowling unit needs to step up and deliver. Sportzpics

Young leggie Ravi Bishnoi has been the talk of the town and provided the team breakthroughs at regular intervals. In Mohammed Shami, they have one of the best death bowlers and in Sheldon Cottrell a really handy option for the powerplay overs. Yet, in their last match against RR, Shami and Cottrell went for 13.25 and 17.33 runs per over respectively. As senior campaigners, the two will aim to lead by example against MI.

From the perspective of the points table, both teams have two points and will be inching to get a win to move up the ladder.

Squads: 

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain)Chris GayleMayank AgarwalKarun NairSarfaraz KhanMandeep SinghSheldon CottrellIshan PorelRavi BishnoiMohammed ShamiMujeeb ur RahmanArshdeep SinghHardus ViljoenM AshwinJ SuchithHarpreet BrarDarshan NalkandeGlenn MaxwellJames NeeshamChris JordanKrishnappa GowthamDeepak HoodaTajinder Singh DhillonNicholas PooranPrabhsimran Singh.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit SharmaSherfane RutherfordSuryakumar YadavAnmolpreet SinghChris LynnSaurabh TiwaryDhawal KulkarniJasprit BumrahMitchell McClenaghanRahul ChaharTrent BoultMohsin KhanPrince Balwant Rai SinghDigvijay DeshmukhHardik PandyaJayant YadavKieron PollardKrunal PandyaAnukul RoyNathan Coulter-NileIshan KishanQuinton de KockAditya TareJames Pattinson.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 01, 2020 23:50:24 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Kolkata beat Rajasthan by 37 runs, collect 2nd win
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Kolkata beat Rajasthan by 37 runs, collect 2nd win

KKR win by 37 runs. RR lose their first game. Fifty for Curran with the bat is a big positive for RR from the match apart from that Archer spell. Nothing inspiring really other than these two performances. KKR collect two more points. Very satisfying performance from the young players. DK should be a happy captain.

IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs KXIP Match, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan script amazing comeback to register highest-ever successful chase
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs KXIP Match, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan script amazing comeback to register highest-ever successful chase

And it's all over! What a match, and despite some huge, huge knocks, the unassuming Rahul Tewatia has won millions of hearts with his incredible performance in the eleventh hour. He left it late, but my god did he deliver. His heroics are enough for Tom Curran and Jofra Archer to see it through to the end, and Rajasthan Royals complete the highest run-chase in IPL history.

IPL 2020 Highligths, MI vs CSK Match, Full cricket score: Faf du Plessis fifty guides Chennai to win
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highligths, MI vs CSK Match, Full cricket score: Faf du Plessis fifty guides Chennai to win

Boult bowls a total of two deliveries in the final over, conceding a boundary off both as Faf du Plessis finishes off in style for CSK, helping them win the tournament opener by five wickets. Dhoni remains unbeaten on 0 at the other end, and he’ll be real pleased with the way the others in the team, especially Faf and Rayudu stood up after the team got off to the worst possible start.