Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 26 September, 2020

26 September, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Sunrisers Hyderabad

142/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 8
Kolkata Knight Riders

145/3 (18.0 ov)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Live Blog
Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders
142/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.10 145/3 (18.0 ov) - R/R 8.06

Match Ended

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Shubman Gill - 45

Eoin Morgan - 42

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shubman Gill not out 70 62 5 2
Eoin Morgan not out 42 29 3 2
Bowling 0 M R W
T Natarajan 3 0 27 1
Rashid Khan 4 0 25 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 53/3 (6.2)

92 (92) R/R: 7.88

Shubman Gill 45(41)
Eoin Morgan 42(29)

Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 0(3) S.R (0)

lbw b Rashid Khan
IPL 2020 Highlights, KKR vs SRH Match, Full Cricket Score: Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan lead Kolkata to victory by 7 wickets

Highlights

title-img
23:06 (IST)

KKR win by 7 wickets!

After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 145/3 ( Shubman Gill 70 , Eoin Morgan 42)

Morgan hits a four and it's over. KKR cross the finishing line riding the unbeaten partnership of 92 between Gill and Morgan. It's been a brilliant day for Kolkata. Their bowlers were brilliant and while they lost few wickets, Gill showed that he can take responsibilities and Morgan got some time to spend in the middle, They should only get better from here as they secure their first win of the season. 
22:37 (IST)

FIFTY! Gill reaches to the landmark with a boundary off Natarajan. A beautiful square cut. He has played some beautiful shots on off today . He reaches to his fifty in 42 balls. 
22:13 (IST)

OUT! Karthik lbw b Rashid Khan 0(3)

KKR lose their third wicket and also the review. DK was outfoxed by Rashid Khan's wrong'un. He failed to read it as the ball went past the bat and crashed into the back pad. DK for some reason decided to take a review. Replays showed there was no inside-edge and HawkEye showed three reds. 
22:00 (IST)

OUT! Nitish Rana c W Saha b T Natarajan 26(13) 

Rana departs after a good looking 26. He was striking very well and would be disappointed with how he got out. Natarajan got the ball to move away just a bit but Rana was at fault for not getting close to the ball and ended up edging it to the keeper. 
21:41 (IST)

OUT! Narine c Warner b Khaleel Ahmed 0(2)

SRH gets exactly what they needed. Narine is a pinch hitter, it's in his nature to attack. He spotted a back of length delivery and went for a pull shot but there was no room and the top-edge flew to Warner at mid off who is pumped. 
21:17 (IST)

Saha walks back to the pavilion after failing to get back to the crease on time. There was never a second run there. W Saha run out (Cummins/Karthik) 30(31) 
21:05 (IST)

Russell strikes with a high full-toss as Pandey departs after playing a good knock. Manish Pandey c and b Russell 51(38)
20:20 (IST)

BIG WICKET!

David Warner hands a simple catch to bowler Varun. Soft dismissal and the skipper must be livid with himself. Warner c and b Chakravarthy 36(30) 
19:50 (IST)

BOWLED! 

Cummins is happy as he knocks the off-stump. Bairstow walks back to the pavilion. Bairstow b Cummins 5(10)
19:10 (IST)

KKR playing XI: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (capt, wk), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

SRH playing XI: Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Warner (capt), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
18:55 (IST)

Pitch report: A pronounced green grass covering. We haven't seen a lot of swing with the new ball, it will be interesting to see how it goes. The only advantage down the ground is that wind will push the ball when you hit it but all in all, it's a beautiful surface, reckon Ian Bishop and JP Duminy.
23:32 (IST)

KKR were handed a heavy defeat in their first game but they have bounced back brilliantly to get the first win of the season. The bowling was very impressive as they choked SRH and the run chase was completed without any major hiccups. On the other hand, SRH have now lost both of their matches. They have to sort out the middle order muddle otherwise things can go from bad to worse. 

Our work is done for tonight. RR take on KXIP tomorrow. Till then, good night!

23:27 (IST)

Shubman Gill named Man of the Match!

"I think the ball wasn't spinning that much and it's easier to hit down the ground. I've practiced a lot in the past couple of years, the power hitting. As an opener it is my job to see the team through."

23:26 (IST)

Dinesh Karthik: It's feels good to get on the board, we have been working hard. It is a privilege to use them (all-rounder) whenever I can. It is pleasing that we have been able to groom the youngsters. I was a bit emotional for Kamlesh. We stuck with him and it feels good as a captain. I want to make sure Gill is having an easy journey with no pressure.

23:15 (IST)

David Warner:

"Our strength is death bowling. I thought it was actually a difficult wicket to accelerate. I don't regret what I did at the beginning of the game and I stick by my decision. Extra 30 or 40 runs would have been great."

23:10 (IST)

This is the first time that SRH have lost five consecutive matches in IPL.

All the teams except SRH have won a game in this IPL so far. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:10 (IST)
23:06 (IST)

23:02 (IST)
six

SIX! A glorious six by Morgan. A powerful heave over cow corner after Morgan spots the short ball from Natarajan

22:58 (IST)

After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 131/3 ( Shubman Gill 68 , Eoin Morgan 31)

Left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma into the attack. 11 comes from the over with Gill charging down on the first ball for a maximum down the ground. Five singles came on the next five deliveries. Just 12 needed now. 

22:55 (IST)
six

SIX! Excellent and confident shot by Gill. Comes down charging and tonks the left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma down the ground

22:54 (IST)

After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 120/3 ( Shubman Gill 59 , Eoin Morgan 29)

Rashid brought back into the attack for his final over. SRH are desperately looking for a wicket but they have to wait for it. Seven from the over with Morgan slog sweeping the last ball, a full toss, for a boundary. Meanwhile, on air, Bishop and Duminy are in awe of Gill and it has been that sort of an innings. A very matured knock from the young batsman. 23 needed now.

Load More

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: KKR win by 7 wickets! Morgan hits a four and it's over. KKR cross the finishing line riding the unbeaten partnership of 92 between Gill and Morgan. It's been a brilliant day for Kolkata. Their bowlers were brilliant and while they lost few wickets, Gill showed that he can take responsibilities and Morgan got some time to spend in the middle, They should only get better from here as they secure their first win of the season.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are the only teams without points in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, having lost their opening encounters to Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) respectively, and the upcoming battle between the two teams in Abu Dhabi will be all about staving off the bottom spot and collecting first points on the board.

SRH had made a fine comeback after RCB's young opener Devdutt Padikkal produced a scintillating 56 off 42 while opening alongside Aaron Finch on IPL debut. The Sunrisers kept picking wickets at regular intervals after Padikkal's dismissal, with skipper Virat Kohli falling cheaply for 14, although AB de Villiers' 51 gave them a boost in the slog overs as they finished on 163/5.

Despite losing David Warner early, Jonny Bairstow and No 3 batsman Manish Pandey had things fairly under control with a solid 71-run second-wicket stand, but the 'Orange Army' lost the plot once the two were sent back to the dugout. From 121/2, the Sunrisers collapsed to 153 all out to suffer a 10-run loss.

The match between KKR and MI was, even more, one-sided, the latter extending their domination over Dinesh Karthik's outfit with a massive 49-run victory. After a blip with the bat in the opening game against CSK, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma roared back to form with a 54-ball 80 as his team finished on a competitive 195/5.

KKR, in reply, lost wickets from the word 'go', and barring the partnership between Karthik and Nitish Rana, never quite were able to steady the ship during the innings and produce a counter-attack at some stage that would put their opponents under pressure. It took one outstanding over from Jasprit Bumrah, who like Rohit also got his rhythm back in this game, to seal the game in MI's favour as the pacer removed Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan in a space of a few deliveries.

The biggest talking point from the KKR-MI match was Pat Cummins' inability to make an impact with the ball. The star Aussie pacer, who was sold to the Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 15.5 crore in the last player auction, did not even complete his quota of four overs as he was smashed for 49 runs.

Cummins, however, did highlight his handiness with the bat later in the match as he smashed four sixes in Bumrah's final over in his 12-ball cameo of 33, and skipper Karthik came to his rescue after the match, saying one bad performance alone couldn't define him, indicating the team leadership might be backing him for a few more games.

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.

Updated Date: September 26, 2020 23:32:31 IST

Tags:

