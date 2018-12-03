Indian Premier League player auction to held in Jaipur on 18 December; 70 players up for grabs
Only 70 players – 50 Indians and 20 overseas – will be up grabs with eight teams left with a total purse of Rs 145.25 crore.
New Delhi: The player auction ahead of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in Jaipur on 18 December, the BCCI announced on Monday.
The auction will be a one-day affair and there is also a change in venue with the event moving to the Pink City from Bengaluru.
Auctioneer Richard Madley during IPL Player Auction. Sportzpics
Only 70 players – 50 Indians and 20 overseas – will be up grabs with eight teams left with a total purse of Rs 145.25 crore.
Ahead of the auction, teams announced their retentions last month, while releasing a few big names for the forthcoming season of the IPL.
Yuvraj Singh was released by KXIP while Delhi Daredevils let go of Gautam Gambhir.
Rajasthan Royals released Jaydev Unadkat after paying a whopping Rs 11.5 crore for his services at the auction held ahead of the 2018 edition.
Sunrisers Hyderabad dumped injured Wriddhiman Saha along with West Indies T20 captain Carlos Brathwaite.
Mumbai Indians released some top international stars like JP Duminy and fast bowling duo of Pat Cummins and Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh.
The 2019 edition may be held outside India, partially or completely, if it clashes with the general elections.
Updated Date:
Dec 03, 2018
