India vs Zimbabwe: In pictures, Men in Blue leave for Zimbabwe tour with head coach VVS Laxman

The Indian squad left for the three-ODI tour of Zimbabwe in the wee hours on Saturday, 13 August along with the head coach for the tour VVS Laxman.

The series starts on 18 August, followed by the second ODI on 20 August, and the final ODI on 22 August, all at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe's capital.

BCCI tweeted pictures of several players of the team including Mohammed Siraj, Shikhar Dhawan, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, and Rahul Tripathi. The head coach for the tour, Laxman, was also spotted.

KL Rahul will lead the Indian squad in the series which is a part of the ICC World Cup Super League. The tournament will be important for Zimbabwe to finish in the top eight in the points table. They will be high on confidence after beating Bangladesh in ODIs as well as T20Is.

Also read: Former India selector slams BCCI's handling of Shikhar Dhawan, says he should be given importance

India have also been in stupendous form in the 50-over format sweeping West Indies 3-0 and beating England 2-1, both away from home, and will start the series as favourites.

But interestingly, India will have three different captains in the three ODI series with KL Rahul replacing Shikhar Dhawan as the captain. Earlier Rohit Sharma led the side against England, who has been now rested.

The series will also mark the return of Deepak Chahar, who has been away from action owing to multiple injuries before the start of the IPL.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.