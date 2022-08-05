I thought I will be part of the 2021 World Cup... but was on standby: Deepak Chahar

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar said that he has started training after recovering from the injury he sustained at the start of IPL 2022.

Chahar had missed the entire IPL, not playing even a single game for his side Chennai Super Kings after he injured his hamstring in February during the West Indies series in India.

However, Chahar has confirmed in an interview with New24 Sports that he has fully recovered from his injury. “I have recovered well. I am playing practice matches now. I am practicing in Chennai currently. My injury has been completely recovered.”

Chahar said that the last few months once he got injured were very difficult. Chahar has been out of action right since February 2022 and has not played domestic cricket either.

“It was a very difficult time. I had to decide if I wanted to get the surgery done once I was injured. I didn’t go for surgery as I wanted to play IPL. Subsequently, I had pain in my teeth and had to remove the wisdom tooth. I was taking three-four painkillers daily,” Chahar said.

Chahar was however confident about playing IPL after recovering from these issues. “Once I started playing after these issues, I thought I will play IPL. But then a stress fracture on my back was detected. And it takes at least four-five months to recover from a stress fracture,” he explained.

Chahar has been selected for the tour of Zimbabwe in August and he will look forward to making a comeback in the Indian colours.

“It has been six months since I played cricket. It is very difficult to make a comeback after six months. I was looking forward to the Zimbabwe tour for quite some time now, to be back in the blues,” Chahar said.

Chahar, however, said that his ultimate aim is to win the T20 World Cup down under, later in the year. But his selection for the T20 squad is uncertain considering the already tough competition amongst the fast bowlers.

“I was on standby last year as well at the 2021 T20 World Cup when I thought that I will be a part of the team. It’s not in my hands if I will be on the team or not. I am working hard on my bowling as well as my batting and that is the only thing in my hands.

“I will try to score runs when I get a chance to bat and will try to pick up wickets when I get an opportunity to bowl. That is what I can do from my end.”

Interestingly, Chahar said that he is feeling better than his injuries earlier. He also feels he is bowling better than earlier.

While he is expected to be in the starting XI against Zimbabwe, it will be worthwhile to see if he finds a place in the T20 World Cup squad, in an already constrained for space environment.

