KL Rahul to lead India on tour of Zimbabwe

India batter KL Rahul is set to lead the side in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe away from home.

"The BCCI Medical Team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy," a BCCI statement said.

The right-handed batter had been out of action for quite some time due to injury followed by a bout with COVID-19.

The Men in Blue will play Zimbabwe in three ODIs scheduled to begin on 18th August, 2022 in Harare. The second and third matches will be held at the same venue on 20th August and 22nd August respectively.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan was slated to lead the side but with regular vice-captain Rahul available for the selection, the latter is set to take over the captaincy baton. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were some prominent names who were rested for the tour.

Squad: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar

