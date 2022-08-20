India vs Zimbabwe: Five talking points after visitors take 2-0 lead in the series

The Indian team wrapped up another win against Zimbabwe after they defeated the hosts by 5 wickets while chasing 162 in the second ODI in Harare on Saturday.

The visiting side was in a spot of bother after being reduced to 97/4 with the likes of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill back in the hut.

But it was Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda who steadied the ship for the side with a partnership of 56 runs for the fifth wicket. Earlier, bowlers and especially pacers did an exceptional job to restrict Zimbabwe to a lesser total once again.

The home side was bowled out for 161.

Let’s now take a look at the talking points from the match.

Pacers on a roll

India made just one change in the XI as they got in Shardul Thakur in place of Deepak Chahar. But the experiment didn’t really cause any problems from the visitors as the right-arm bowler was once again among the wickets as he returned with a three-fer.

Mohammed Siraj provided India with the first breakthrough but it was Thakur who scalped a couple of wicket in one over to reduced Zimbabwe to 29/3 in 11 overs.

Later, Prasidh Krishna also joined the party as he removed Madhevere to give India the fourth wicket within 13 overs.

The three pacers made a good use of the extra bit of bounce that the track had on offer and thoroughly troubled the batters.

While Siraj got some deliveries move away from the right-handers, Shardul kept bowling around that corridor of uncertainty.

Sanju Samson is adjudged Player of the Match for his match winning knock of 43* as India win by 5 wickets. Scorecard - https://t.co/6G5iy3rRFu #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/Bv8znhTJSM — BCCI (@BCCI) August 20, 2022

That's that from the 2nd ODI.#TeamIndia win by 5 wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Scorecard - https://t.co/RDdvga1BXI #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/AeG4OsDPQO — BCCI (@BCCI) August 20, 2022

KL Rahul disappoints

There had been a talk about KL Rahul opening the innings and getting some game time. The right-hander did begin the proceedings alongside Shikhar Dhawan but his stay was a brief one.

On the fourth ball of the second over of the Indian innings, KL was trapped in front of the stumps by Nyauchi. He bowled a touch fuller delivery, straight on to the stumps and Rahul who had shuffled across a bit tried to negotiate it through the on side but missed the ball completely and it his front pads.

Following an LBW appeal from the Zimbabwe fielders, the Indian captain was given out by the on-field umpire. He though, went upstairs but the DRS showed that the ball had hit the stumps.

Rahul was out for 1 off 5.

Ishan Kishan fails to deliver

India were 47/2 in 6.3 overs when Ishan Kishan walked out in the middle and joined Shubman Gill. While Gill continued to play his strokes, Ishan was looking to stick around at the other end.

READ: Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur script Men in Blue's five-wicket win in second ODI

But the left-handed batter couldn’t really stay at the crease for a very long time as he played one length delivery, way outside off from Jongwe on to his stumps and was sent back in the hut for 6 off 13.

Samson, Hooda resist

India were in some trouble after an in-form Shubman Gill was sent back to the pavilion and the visitors were reduced to 97/4. The KL Rahul-led side now needed a partnership to get back on track and Sanju Samson along with Deepak Hooda did exactly the same.

While they cautiously built a stand, the two batters didn’t let go off the bad deliveries and hammered them to the boundary. Samson and Hooda chipped in with a partnership of 56 runs for the fifth wicket.

Hooda was eventually bowled by Sikandar Raza for a 36-ball 25 while Samson remained unbeaten at 43 off 39 which also included four maximums.

READ: ‘Indian wicketkeeper batter finishing match with six’, Twitter reacts as India win second ODI

Sanju Samson takes a stunner!

India wicket-keeper Sanju Samson showed some brilliant skills behind the wickets as he took a stunner to send Kaitano packing. Siraj bowled one around the off-stump channel that swung away a bit late and the batter could only manage to edge it. Samson had already moved to his left a bit initially but then put in the dive perfectly to his right to take the one-handed catch.

India now have a 2-0 lead in the series with the final match to be played on Monday in Harare.

