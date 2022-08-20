India vs Zimbabwe: KL Rahul disappoints on return; dismissed for 1 run

KL Rahul's return to international cricket wasn't an ideal one as India's stand-in captain could only score one run during the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday. Rahul was batting for the first time in two months for India as he was out of the team after an injury, followed by a bout with COVID-19.

Chasing a paltry total of 162, Rahul, who didn't get to bat in the first ODI, opened the innings with Shikhar Dhawan on the day but fell as early as the second over. The 30-year-old right-hander was caught lbw by pacer Victor Nyauchi, who came from round the wicket aiming for Rahul's off stump. The batter did try to work it away but missed the ball and it hit him right in front.

Rahul did try to save his day by opting for a review after a long chat with Dhawan but the third umpire asked his on-field colleague to stay with his decision.

At the time of writing, India were 76/2 in 10.2 overs with Shubman Gill (23*) and Ishan Kishan (4*) in the middle as Dhawan departed after scoring a 21-ball 33.

Earlier in the first innings, Comeback man Shardul Thakur was the wrecker-in-chief as the Indian bowlers once again came out on top to skittle out Zimbabwe for 161.

In the absence of Deepak Chahar who missed out after his exploits in the last ODI, Thakur made his presence felt and rocked the Zimbabwe top-order with his double blow in the 12th over. He finished with fine figures of 3/38 in seven overs.

Sean Williams played a counter-attacking knock and top-scored for the hosts with a run-a-ball 42 (1x6, 3x4) after his side was reduced to 31/4 in the 13th over.

India brought in part-time off-spinner Deepak Hooda to give the much-needed breakthrough in the form of Williams who went for a pre-meditated pull to be taken at the deep square leg by Shikhar Dhawan.

Ryan Burl made a 47-ball 39 with three boundaries and one six but he ran out of partners as Zimbabwe could not stage a comeback. Their last three wickets fell in just eight balls that included the run-outs of Victor Nyauchi and Tanaka Chivanga.

It would have been worse for the hosts had India were not sloppy on the field as keeper Samson missed one stumping and dropped a difficult catch against Axar Patel, while Kuldeep Yadav missed a sitter off his own bowling.

Mohammed Siraj (8-2-16-1) and Prasidh Krishna (6.1-1-28-1) troubled the struggling Zimbabwe top-order after Rahul opted to field, which denied the batters some much-needed practice ahead of the Asia Cup. But the bowlers did not mind.

On a Harare SC surface with nice carry and bounce, the duo worked up good pace, swing and troubled the openers with some good length deliveries as the hosts managed just one run from the first three overs.

Siraj effected a breakthrough in the eighth over before Thakur and Krishna got into the act. Sikander Raza and Wiliams put on a 40-run partnership before Kuldeep struck. Raza tried to attack, but only managed to slice the ball for Ishan Kishan to complete a well-judged catch to trigger a collapse.

(With inputs from PTI)

