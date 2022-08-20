India vs Zimbabwe: ‘Indian wicketkeeper batter finishing match with six’, Twitter reacts as India win second ODI

India beat Zimbabwe in another one-sided encounter and registered yet another ODI series win against the African nation on Saturday.

Batting first, Zimbabwe managed a similar score to the first ODI, getting dismissed for 161 after Indian bowlers showed a group effort and never allowed batters to settle in for a long haul.

However, India were not as clinical with the bat as in the first match and lost five wickets chasing a below-par target of 162. Sanju Samson ended as the highest run scorer for India with 43 runs.

The win, interestingly, also registered the 16th consecutive international victory for Deepak Hooda, since his debut, which is the highest for any men’s player.

India have now sealed the three-match series 2-0, with the last match to be played on Monday.

KL Rahul registered his first series win as India captain but failed to score significantly as he got out for one run in the second ODI and didn’t bat in the first ODI.

The fans, as usual, took to Twitter and shared their emotions as India continued their dominance in limited overs format.

Here are some of the interesting tweets –

Deepak Hooda has played 16 int'l matches (ODIs/ T20Is) now and India have won each one of them. This is now the longest winning streak in men's international cricket since a player's debut.#ZIMvIND #INDvsZIM #luckycharm — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 20, 2022

An Indian wicket keeper batsman finishing the match with a six, the tradition continues in Indian cricket. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 20, 2022

Since losing 0-3 in South Africa in January, India has won ten of their last 11 ODI games this year.

Also, this is their fourth successive ODI series victory in 2022.#INDvsZIM #IndvZim #ZimvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 20, 2022

KL Rahul - 1 (5) This is lowest ODI Score by an Indian Captain in Zimbabwe#ZIMvIND — (@Shebas_10dulkar) August 20, 2022

Sanju Samson averages 57.50 in ODIs and 44.75 in T20is in 2022. This is Sanju Samson the Best Young Batsman in India as Gautam Gambhir mentioned.#SanjuSamson #IndvsWI @GautamGambhir @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/R1p9RicQsZ — Anurag (@RightGaps) August 20, 2022