Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Zimbabwe: ‘Indian wicketkeeper batter finishing match with six’, Twitter reacts as India win second ODI

Cricket

India vs Zimbabwe: ‘Indian wicketkeeper batter finishing match with six’, Twitter reacts as India win second ODI

Twitter celebrates Deepak Hooda's world record winning streak, and Samson's match-winning effort but laments KL Rahul's failure.

India vs Zimbabwe: ‘Indian wicketkeeper batter finishing match with six’, Twitter reacts as India win second ODI

Fans also took a dig at Zimbabwe batters for missing too many deliveries. BCCI/ Twitter

India beat Zimbabwe in another one-sided encounter and registered yet another ODI series win against the African nation on Saturday.

Batting first, Zimbabwe managed a similar score to the first ODI, getting dismissed for 161 after Indian bowlers showed a group effort and never allowed batters to settle in for a long haul.

However, India were not as clinical with the bat as in the first match and lost five wickets chasing a below-par target of 162. Sanju Samson ended as the highest run scorer for India with 43 runs.

The win, interestingly, also registered the 16th consecutive international victory for Deepak Hooda, since his debut, which is the highest for any men’s player.

India have now sealed the three-match series 2-0, with the last match to be played on Monday.

KL Rahul registered his first series win as India captain but failed to score significantly as he got out for one run in the second ODI and didn’t bat in the first ODI.

The fans, as usual, took to Twitter and shared their emotions as India continued their dominance in limited overs format.

Here are some of the interesting tweets –

 

 

Updated Date: August 20, 2022 19:07:07 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Zimbabwe: KL Rahul sweats it out in the nets ahead of first ODI
First Cricket News

India vs Zimbabwe: KL Rahul sweats it out in the nets ahead of first ODI

Prolific India batter KL Rahul was out of action for quite some time due to injury and health issues.

India vs Zimbabwe: With KL Rahul back as opener, Shubman Gill might bat at No 3
First Cricket News

India vs Zimbabwe: With KL Rahul back as opener, Shubman Gill might bat at No 3

Rahul's comeback also creates problems for young Gill, who has had a stellar 50-over series in the West Indies, where he scored 64, 43 and 98 not out in three games to win the 'Player of the Series' award.

India will not take Zimbabwe for granted: Shikhar Dhawan ahead of first ODI
First Cricket News

India will not take Zimbabwe for granted: Shikhar Dhawan ahead of first ODI

Zimbabwe is hosting India after a series win in ODIs and T20Is against Bangladesh at home.