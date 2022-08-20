India vs Zimbabwe: Watch Sanju Samson’s one-handed blinder to get rid of Zimbabwe opener

Sanju Samson, performing the wicket-keeping duties for the Zimbabwe tour, took a stunning one-handed catch to get rid of Zimbabwe opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano during the second ODI on Saturday.

Zimbabwe had a slow start to their innings but hadn’t lost a wicket till the eight over. India managed their first breakthrough in the ninth over of the innings as Mohammed Siraj came in to bowl his fifth over.

Kaitano edged a good length delivery on the fifth-sixth stump channel and the ball was dying low between the keeper and the first slip as it tried to reach the cordon.

Samson, however, was quick to react and dived to his right and threw his hand right in time to complete an amazing one-handed catch.

Watch the video here:

Samson is considered to be one of the best wicketkeeper-batters in the Indian circuit currently but has not been able to grab the opportunities he has got over the last couple of years.

In the second ODI as well, he held to an excellent catch, but missed out on a stumping opportunity, late in the Zimbabwe innings in of Axar Patel’s bowling.

India dismissed Zimbabwe on 161 inside 39 overs and will look to chase the target with ease, similar to the first ODI that India won by 10 wickets.

