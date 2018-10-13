Hyderabad: Manning the fast bowling alone for nearly the entire first day's play pacer Umesh Yadav displayed a sterling performance on a banal surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

Debutant Shardul Thakur left the field after suffering a strain in his groin. Umesh, led the fast bowling all by himself taking three important wickets at three different junctures of the game.

First, Umesh trapped a well-settled Shai Hope at the fag end of the morning session to give India the advantage, after which he returned to end a stocky 69-run partnership between Roston Chase and wicket-keeper batsman Shane Dowrich. Windies' path to recovery was cut short when Umesh had Dowrich leg before wicket with the ball reversing back into the batsman.

The Vidharbha pacer continued to bowl with a lot of rigor and was rewarded with his third wicket in his 22nd over of the day, this time with the second new-ball. Umesh broke Windies' first hundred-run stand in this series, getting the only wicket of the session with Jason Holder faltering towards the end of the day.

Umesh brought back India into the game on three different occasions and for all we know he might have his say early on the second day too.

In what now seems to be an extension of Umesh's brilliant 2016-2017 home season, his case for inclusion in the team for the tour Down Under gets stronger.

With perhaps a unanimous agreement over the current lot of pace bowlers being the best India have had in their cricketing history, it is very difficult for a bowler to break into the XI. Umesh might have figured as much by now after missing out in the three Tests in South Africa, while getting a solitary game in the five-match series in England.

"We have a system where we rotate the bowlers so that they remain fresh and Umesh is a part of that (policy). We are extremely confident about what Umesh can bring to the table," said bowling coach Bharat Arun a couple of days ago when he also mentioned how 'unfortunate' Umesh was in terms of not getting enough opportunities to play in England and South Africa.

The Indian team management have in the recent past backed the in-form players having little criteria for reputation. (Case in point: Rohit Sharma playing ahead of Ajinkya Rahane in South Africa as Rohit's was in a better nick than his Mumbai teammate in the preceding Sri Lanka series at home.)

The rotational policy that the Indian team management talks about has seen Umesh managing the workload in India while other bowlers have been rested for the series in overseas. However, it is only fair to Umesh's good home run that he gets few opportunities before he is left out.

Out of the 18 matches that India have played since August 2016, Umesh has played a part in 17. Second in line Mohammed Shami, has played around half the number of Tests (nine), while Ishant Sharma has played eight. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took part in five and Jasprit Bumrah is yet to play a Test in India.

India could have tried out Umesh in dead rubbers that India played in South Africa and England, if the rotation policy is truly their credo, and that would have given him the chance to showcase his quality and the management an opportunity to assess him.

Perennial workhorse Umesh hasn't had the luxury of bowling in more favorable conditions than some of his colleagues. However, he has been India's go-to bowler when it comes to the flat Indian decks that barely provide for some assistance.

With the Australian pitches also being considerably flat in recent times, Umesh is more than prepared to bowl in the tour.

Umesh's numbers have also shown that he is constantly improving as a bowler. His evolution has taken him from being a wicket-taker to now stemming the run flow and complimenting the bowler from the other end – be it a pacer or a spinner. He has been equally effective with the old and the new ball, and picking three wickets in three different match situations against Windies has underlined his credentials.

Before 2017, he picked 68 wickets in 26 Tests at 62.6 and averaging 38.94, since 2017, Umesh's improvement has been noteworthy. In 14 Tests after 2017, the pacer has bagged 42 wickets with a strike rate of 49.5 and a terrific average of 27.28.

If the two tests against Windies is going to serve as any marker for the playing XI in Australia, it will be very difficult for the selectors to look past him.

Pragmatic Umesh too has his eyes set on the tour ahead and is no mood to cling on to the past.

"If I keep thinking about the past, then I won't be able to focus on the future. It's past and I am looking ahead. I don't want to dwell on the matches that have gone by. My thinking is that I should try and perform well in the future matches and help my team," he said in the post-match conference after the first day's play of the Hyderabad test.

The Indian bowling attack has been rife in South Africa and England, picking 20 wickets in six of the eight Tests that have been played. However, Umesh usage as a cover for other bowlers to take rest is slightly harsh on a bowler who has proven himself time and again.

With well-rested Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah set to return for the Australia tour and Shami sitting out for this Test, Umesh could well be warming the bench for the firsts few Tests Down Under, but the 30-year old speedster has done everything within his powers to be worthy of getting a consistent opportunity overseas.

*Stats provided by Umang Pabari.