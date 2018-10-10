First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in SA | 1st T20I Oct 09, 2018
SA Vs ZIM
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs
ZIM in SA | 3rd ODI Oct 06, 2018
SA Vs ZIM
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
WI in IND Oct 12, 2018
IND vs WI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
ZIM in SA Oct 12, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Bharat Arun says Umesh Yadav not getting enough chances is 'unfortunate'; feels KL Rahul should be backed

Opener KL Rahul is an "outstanding talent" who needs to be "persisted with" but fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who gets frequently dropped after one failure is an "unfortunate" player, according to Indian bowling coach Bharath Arun.

Press Trust of India, October 10, 2018

Hyderabad: Opener KL Rahul is an "outstanding talent" who needs to be "persisted with" but fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who gets frequently dropped after one failure is an "unfortunate" player, according to Indian bowling coach Bharath Arun.

Despite 14 failures in 16 Test knocks, Rahul may get another chance in the second Test against the West Indies, looking at Australia Tests while Umesh will have to make way when Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma make a comeback.

File image of Bharat Arun. AFP

File image of Bharat Arun. AFP

"It's really unfortunate that Umesh didn't get to play a lot in South Africa and in England. The reason being, bowlers who played, performed exceptionally well," said Arun referring to one Test each in South Africa and England.

This was after a series of fine performances on unresponsive Indian tracks.

"We look at Umesh as somebody who is quick. We also have a system where we rotate the bowlers so that they remain fresh and Umesh is a part of that (policy). We are extremely confident about what Umesh can bring to the table."

However when asked about Rahul's string of low scores, the coach dropped a hint that he is being seen as a long term investment.

"Technical weakness as what you perceive I do not know but Ravi Shastri and Sanjay Bangar had a good chat with him.

"As a coach, I feel Rahul is an outstanding player with tremendous potential, who should be persisted with. (In Rahul) We have a super batsman in the future for us," said Arun steering clear if Mayank Agarwal would make his Test debut.

He made it clear that team is not thinking on lines of experimentation.

"It's not the question of experimenting but the position we are in, we would like to consolidate. We would like to put the best team on the park and I believe anyone in the 16 can play."

Praising Prithvi Shaw's temperament, Arun said the best part is unearthing a new talent in every game.

"Every Test match that we play, we have been able to throw up new players. Like Prithvi Shaw in the last Test match. More than the runs that he got, he was able to show composure for a guy playing his first Test match, these are things that we look at."

There was considerable interest about local boy Mohammed Siraj's chances of a Test debut but Arun remained non-committal.

However, he termed Siraj as "quick learner" whom he has nurtured since his time as Hyderabad Ranji coach.

"He is a very very quick learner and during my stint with Hyderabad, I found him picking up things quickly. With experience and recent performances for A team showed how quick a learner Siraj is," he said.

Meanwhile skipper Virat Kohli didn't attend the session as it was optional.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018

Tags : Bharat Arun, India, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2018, Indian Cricket Team, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, West Indies, Windies

Also See

Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4515 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all