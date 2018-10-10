India vs West Indies: Bharat Arun says Umesh Yadav not getting enough chances is 'unfortunate'; feels KL Rahul should be backed
Opener KL Rahul is an "outstanding talent" who needs to be "persisted with" but fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who gets frequently dropped after one failure is an "unfortunate" player, according to Indian bowling coach Bharath Arun.
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, Only ODI, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
'His eyes fell on me, my nightmare began': Women share harrowing experiences with MJ Akbar; BJP stays mum
-
Phantom Films, All India Bakchod and #MeToo in India: The rise and fall of the 'edgelords'
-
Jammu and Kashmir civic polls: This nondescript Bandipora village of Inderkoot has the guts to put up candidates, vote
-
2018 Kundiman Poetry Prize winner Rohan Chhetri: A book-length poem is something I want to do
-
Rs 45,000 crore NBFC loan portfolio buyout: Is State Bank of India being cast in role of knight in shining armor?
-
IPCC sounds alarm on climate change: Without US co-operation, the battle for reducing emissions can't be won
-
NBA: Stacked heavier than ever before with LeBron James' arrival, Western Conference will be star-studded affair
-
At Delhi's Yashwant Place Market — the fur and leather goods haven for Russian shoppers
-
गुजरात में यूपी-बिहार के लोगों पर हमला: अल्पेश ठाकोर की सफाई कांग्रेस का डैमेज कंट्रोल?
-
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आम्रपाली की 9 प्रॉपर्टी सील करने के निर्देश दिए
-
जो पार्टियां एक-दूसरे से लड़ती थीं, महागठबंधन के नाम पर एक हो रही हैं: पीएम मोदी
-
#MeToo: यौन शोषण के आरोपों में घिरे एमजे अकबर से कांग्रेस ने मांगा इस्तीफा
-
राहुल गांधी बोले- नीरव मोदी, मेहुल और माल्या जैसे व्यापारियों को फायदा पहुंचा रही मोदी सरकार
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4515
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Hyderabad: Opener KL Rahul is an "outstanding talent" who needs to be "persisted with" but fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who gets frequently dropped after one failure is an "unfortunate" player, according to Indian bowling coach Bharath Arun.
Despite 14 failures in 16 Test knocks, Rahul may get another chance in the second Test against the West Indies, looking at Australia Tests while Umesh will have to make way when Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma make a comeback.
File image of Bharat Arun. AFP
"It's really unfortunate that Umesh didn't get to play a lot in South Africa and in England. The reason being, bowlers who played, performed exceptionally well," said Arun referring to one Test each in South Africa and England.
This was after a series of fine performances on unresponsive Indian tracks.
"We look at Umesh as somebody who is quick. We also have a system where we rotate the bowlers so that they remain fresh and Umesh is a part of that (policy). We are extremely confident about what Umesh can bring to the table."
However when asked about Rahul's string of low scores, the coach dropped a hint that he is being seen as a long term investment.
"Technical weakness as what you perceive I do not know but Ravi Shastri and Sanjay Bangar had a good chat with him.
"As a coach, I feel Rahul is an outstanding player with tremendous potential, who should be persisted with. (In Rahul) We have a super batsman in the future for us," said Arun steering clear if Mayank Agarwal would make his Test debut.
He made it clear that team is not thinking on lines of experimentation.
"It's not the question of experimenting but the position we are in, we would like to consolidate. We would like to put the best team on the park and I believe anyone in the 16 can play."
Praising Prithvi Shaw's temperament, Arun said the best part is unearthing a new talent in every game.
"Every Test match that we play, we have been able to throw up new players. Like Prithvi Shaw in the last Test match. More than the runs that he got, he was able to show composure for a guy playing his first Test match, these are things that we look at."
There was considerable interest about local boy Mohammed Siraj's chances of a Test debut but Arun remained non-committal.
However, he termed Siraj as "quick learner" whom he has nurtured since his time as Hyderabad Ranji coach.
"He is a very very quick learner and during my stint with Hyderabad, I found him picking up things quickly. With experience and recent performances for A team showed how quick a learner Siraj is," he said.
Meanwhile skipper Virat Kohli didn't attend the session as it was optional.
Updated Date:
Oct 10, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Uncapped Prithvi Shaw should play his natural attacking game if he makes debut, says vice captain Ajinkya Rahane
India vs West Indies: Why a batsman of Rohit Sharma's calibre deserves more support from national selectors
India vs West Indies: Defiant Jason Holder says teams of the 1990s with Brian Lara in their ranks struggled in these conditions