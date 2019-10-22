-
Live Updates
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 3rd Test Day 4 at Ranchi, Full Cricket Score: Dominance tells about mindset of team, says Kohli
Date: Tuesday, 22 October, 2019 10:34 IST
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Match Ended
India beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs
This over 48.0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0(W)
- 0(W)
batsman
- 5 (16)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 10 (10)
- M X 6
- W X 3
- 35 (9)
- M X 1
- W X 2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
0 ( 0.1 ) R/R: 0
Anrich Nortje 0(0)
Lungi Ngidi 0(1)
|
133/10 (48 over)
Lungi Ngidi 0 (1) SR: S.R (0.00)
c & b Shahbaz Nadeem
Freedom Trophy 2019 3rd Test Match Result India beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs
Highlights
-
10:18 (IST)
Rohit Sharma is the man of the match, and also gets the man of the series award.
-
09:41 (IST)
-
09:39 (IST)
-
08:00 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Day four of the third and final Test match between India and South Africa in Ranchi. The hosts are just two wickets away from clinching a 3-0 clean sweep, with Theunis de Bruyn (30) and Anrich Nortje (5) still batting for the Proteas, who are still 203 runs behind having reached 132-8. Stay tuned for more updates!
So that's all we have for today. A short day of cricket because Indian wrapped it up very early. Victory by an innings and 202 runs and also taking the series 3-0. Dominance is the word here. South Africa have a lot to contemplate. They put up 400 runs in the first innings of the first Test but that's it. The batsmen failed to make it count at the crucial stages of the matches.
Thank you for joining with us. Hope you have enjoyed the coverage of the match and the series. We will see you again soon. Have a good day!
Of late, there has been a talk of a hypothetical World XI, which can at least compete against this Indian team at their own backward. However, the way Virat Kohli's boys are playing at this point, it will be tough even for that Rest of the World XI to beat Virat Kohli's men. Think India are well on their way to become the new invincibles at home.
Virat Kohli: "Amazing. The way we've been playing, the way we've come off age, it tells about the mindset of the team. Even when we went abroad, we competed well, we were there in every match. To be the best side in the world, you need to be multi-dimensional. The fielders are also working hard. The catching has been brilliant. It's great to see when you operate in such way."
Rohit Sharma is both Man of the Match and Man of the Series!
Rohit: I said it before, I am thankful to management for considering me for opening slot. I take a lot of positive, especially how to counter the new ball. It was a great learning experience for me. I will take my game forward from here,. I don't want to let it go.
I realised very soon that you need to have some discipline at start of your innings, I try to follow a certain template to have some success. There are lot of aspects that you need to be mindful of. I had support of management and captain.
Test cricket is a different ball game, getting that big score gives confidence going forward. I was trying to be mindful of not throwing my wicket. I wanted to be there and bat for as long as possible to put the team in a good position.
Faf du Plessis at the presentation: "That's the frustrating part for us. Only the first innings of the first Test was good for us. Credit to the Indian team. They were ruthless. The spinners, the pace department and the fielding as well. A lot of young guys are coming through. It has been a really tough series for us. Maybe when we come back next time, we can perform better."
Agree?
There is a lot of talk around the world about pitches in India. It is time to bury that because the last few wins have all come on normal pitches. Here in Ranchi, Saha collected a ball over his head on the 4th morning!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 22, 2019
Along with the landmarks of Rohit and Rahane with the bat, I think the biggest takeaway for India from this game is the way Shami and Umesh had bowled on this scratchy pitch. They literally intimidated the Proteas with their pace and accuracy. Also, Nadeem has a memorable debut, finishing the match with figures of 4 for 40.
Ravi Shastri, India head coach: We did not care of pitch. We wanted 20 wickets. Whether it is Jo'burg or Mumbai, we look to remove the pitch factor and look to pick up 20 wickets. We wanted a team effort to take those wickets. And if our batting clicks, then everything is sorted. If you have bowlers who can take 20 wickets, we are good. Rahane was always going to play in middle order. He wanted to rediscover and he did that. Rohit Sharma was outstanding. He survived the first two hours on Day 1 morning session. Ball hit him on pads, beat him but he managed to survive. Dada ek hi hota hai, the opening batsman.
I am extremely impressed by Nadeem. When he took the first wicket, I was like Bishan Singh Bedi must be watching and would have raised a toast for him. 420 plus FC wickets. He has put in the yards. It is his home crowd he starts his first Test and made it count. He bowled first three overs as maidens. He has experience he has to come out and perform.
It is a team effort. Normally, you have two players taking the limelight. Here you have 7 to 8 players who contribute every time.
Mohammed Shami: "We are always well prepared to bowl on Indian tracks. Virat Kohli also gives us confident with his captaincy. The team management is also helping us. A lot of things are going right for us. The fitness of the bowlers have improved, the team is also enjoying their cricket."
Mayank Agarwal: I was happy to make my debut against Australia, and very happy to make whatever contributions I can for the team. It's hard work over a period of many years that we're able to produce the results. Also kudos to the bowlers, for all the hard work they've put in and bowl the way they have."
And Nadeem has finished it off in style. Two wickets for the debutant in his first over of the day and India took just 10 minutes to wrap things up here. An emphatic 3-0 triumph for the hosts and India now have 240 points in the World Test Championship table. Throughout this series, South Africa never looked competitive, barring that couple of sessions in Vizag when Elger and de Kock put up some resistance.
So it's all over. India take the series 3-0 after winning the third Test by an innings and 202 runs. Totally outplayed their opponents. It's an all-round performance by the team. The spinner, pacers and the batsmen did their job really well.
A horrible tour for South Africa.
Oh wow this is some way to get!
Ngidi, the new batsman hammers it straight down the ground but the ball ricochet off Nortje, the non striker and Nadeem takes the catch.
OUT!
Nadeem strikes in his first over of the day. The balls keeps low and De Bruyn dances down the track and gets an inside edge. Saha takes a really good catch. de Bruyn c W Saha b Nadeem 30(49).
Bright sunny morning here in Ranchi. Interestingly, considering the match situation, I have to say there is a decent turnout at the stands today. While coming to the ground, I have seen long queues outside the South Gate. Hope the crowd will get enough to cheer for, apart from that obvious India victory.
After 47 overs,South Africa 133/8 ( Theunis de Bruyn 30 , Anrich Nortje 5)
Shami starts off with straight to the stumps. He drifts down the leg for the second and concedes a single. For Nortje. Shami targets the stumps but also bowls a good bouncer in the fifth ball. The final ball is outside off and the carry to the keeper is really good. Just one run from the over.
Here we go then. Mohammed Shami will start off the proceedings for India. De Bruyn is on strike.
Almost time for Day 4. India need just two wickets to clinch the Test. It has been a tough, tough tour for South Africa. They were probably expecting the rank-turners but it was actually Indian pacers who wrecked havoc.
Theunis de Bruyn and Anrich Nortje are walking to the crease. We will only have to see how long they can fight it out.
India on cusp of another clean sweep as South Africa batsmen collapse like ninepins on Day three of third Test. Click here to catch the best moments from Day 3 of the third Test.
Dominant India!
India's win today will make it 26 wins out of 32 matches played at home. Of these 26 wins, the closest has been 6 wickets or 75 runs. Now that is a story of home domination. @mohanstatsman— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 22, 2019
Debutant left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem on Monday said that he was nervous for exactly three balls in his maiden Test appearance against South Africa here while acknowledging that he needs to improve his bowling action for better results. Read more here.
West Indies of 1980s, Australia of 2000s, are India on the brink of world cricket domination?
After witnessing two eras cricketing domination from close quarters, journalists Ayaz Memon and Gaurav Kalra, discuss with Vaibhav Shah whether Team India are on the brink of a third one.
Listen to the episode 3 of our podcast Yorked here.
We should have prepared more mentally, says Zubayr Hamza
"I will just say that maybe we should have prepared more mentally in terms of playing them in whatever conditions that we faced."
More quote from South Africa batsman Hamza here.
'Home specialist' Umesh Yadav further bolsters India's utopian pace stock
While this present burst is spectacular, Umesh Yadav has actually been quite a sensational asset for India when playing at home, both in the recent past as well as in the overall ambit of his career.
Click here to read Yash Jha's piece on the Indian pacer.
Hello and welcome to Day four of the third and final Test match between India and South Africa in Ranchi. The hosts are just two wickets away from clinching a 3-0 clean sweep, with Theunis de Bruyn (30) and Anrich Nortje (5) still batting for the Proteas, who are still 203 runs behind having reached 132-8. Stay tuned for more updates!
India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 4, Latest Updates: So it's all over. India take the series 3-0 after winning the third Test by an innings and 202 runs. Totally outplayed their opponents. It's an all-round performance by the team. The spinner, pacers and the batsmen did their job really well.A horrible tour for South Africa.
Day 3 report: India is two wickets from a 3-0 series whitewash after South Africa finished the third day at 132-8 following on in their second innings on Monday.
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
With inputs from AP
Updated Date: