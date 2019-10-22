Ravi Shastri, India head coach: We did not care of pitch. We wanted 20 wickets. Whether it is Jo'burg or Mumbai, we look to remove the pitch factor and look to pick up 20 wickets. We wanted a team effort to take those wickets. And if our batting clicks, then everything is sorted. If you have bowlers who can take 20 wickets, we are good. Rahane was always going to play in middle order. He wanted to rediscover and he did that. Rohit Sharma was outstanding. He survived the first two hours on Day 1 morning session. Ball hit him on pads, beat him but he managed to survive. Dada ek hi hota hai, the opening batsman.

I am extremely impressed by Nadeem. When he took the first wicket, I was like Bishan Singh Bedi must be watching and would have raised a toast for him. 420 plus FC wickets. He has put in the yards. It is his home crowd he starts his first Test and made it count. He bowled first three overs as maidens. He has experience he has to come out and perform.

It is a team effort. Normally, you have two players taking the limelight. Here you have 7 to 8 players who contribute every time.