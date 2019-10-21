1/6 Mohammed Shami added two more wickets on Day three of the third Test between India and South Africa in Ranchi on Monday. Shami, who had already removed Zubayr Hamza, registered figures of 3-10 as India reached closer to a clean sweep with just two wickets to be taken. AP

2/6 South Africa's Dean Elgar shows signs of discomfort after being hit on head courtesy an Umesh Yadav delivery. Elgar, who scored 16 runs, was replaced by concussion substitute Theunis de Bruyn. AP

3/6 Umesh Yadav is in an ecstatic mood after dismissing Heinrich Klaasen. AP

4/6 Ravichandran Ashwin and his India teammates celebrate the dismissal of Kagiso Rabada, who was the last to depart on another day dominated by the hosts. AP

5/6 Theunis de Bruyn remained unbeaten on 30 runs with Anrich Nortje at the other end. South Africa finished the day at 132-8, trailing by 203 runs. Sportzpics