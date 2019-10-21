First Cricket
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 17 Oct 21, 2019
BER vs KEN
Kenya beat Bermuda by 45 runs
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 15 Oct 21, 2019
UAE vs HK
United Arab Emirates beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 21, 2019
CAN vs NIG
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 22, 2019
NAM vs SCO
ICC Academy, Dubai
  • 1/6
    Mohammed Shami added two more wickets on Day three of the third Test between India and South Africa in Ranchi on Monday. Shami, who had already removed Zubayr Hamza, registered figures of 3-10 as India reached closer to a clean sweep with just two wickets to be taken. AP

  • 2/6
    South Africa's Dean Elgar shows signs of discomfort after being hit on head courtesy an Umesh Yadav delivery. Elgar, who scored 16 runs, was replaced by concussion substitute Theunis de Bruyn. AP

  • 3/6
    Umesh Yadav is in an ecstatic mood after dismissing Heinrich Klaasen. AP

  • 4/6
    Ravichandran Ashwin and his India teammates celebrate the dismissal of Kagiso Rabada, who was the last to depart on another day dominated by the hosts. AP

  • 5/6
    Theunis de Bruyn remained unbeaten on 30 runs with Anrich Nortje at the other end. South Africa finished the day at 132-8, trailing by 203 runs. Sportzpics

  • 6/6
    There's every reason for Virat Kohli and Co to smile. On Tuesday, the hosts will look to give the finishing touches as the Proteas sign off their horrific tour. Sportzpics

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
