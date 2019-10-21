Podcast; Yorked episode 3: After West Indies of 1980s, Australia of 2000s, are India on the brink of world cricket domination?
After witnessing two eras cricketing domination from close quarters, journalists Ayaz Memon and Gaurav Kalra, discuss whether team India are on the brink of a third one.
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA Live Now
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs NIG Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs TN Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Delhi by 6 wickets (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs PUD Karnataka beat Puducherry by 8 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs KEN Kenya beat Bermuda by 45 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs OMA Ireland beat Oman by 35 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE Vs HK United Arab Emirates beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNG Vs SCO Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 4 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN vs NIG - Oct 21st, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM vs SCO - Oct 22nd, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED vs SIN - Oct 22nd, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE vs JER - Oct 22nd, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR vs CHH - Oct 23rd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs TN - Oct 23rd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Oct 25th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2019: News18-IPSOS, Times Now, Republic, ABP News predict over 200 seats for BJP-Shiv Sena; dismal show by NCP-Congress
-
Maharashtra election: Yavatmal farmer's widow, who contested LS polls, says more cultivators being pushed into moneylenders' web
-
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, CFO Nilanjan Roy accused of unethical practices; whistleblower's letter before audit committee, says firm
-
Maharashtra polls: In Wardha, farmers deadlocked by no loan waivers and no scope for fresh crop loans
-
US defence secretary Mark Esper says American troops leaving Syria will go to Iraq, to continue operations against Islamic State
-
Jojo Rabbit movie review: Taika Waititi’s Hitler film is a delightful and heartfelt surprise, filled with raucous energy
-
With the Historian's Eye, William Dalrymple records his travels across the Indian subcontinent
-
NBA 2019-20: After frenzied off-season, taking stock of league's championship contenders
-
Warli tribe’s Save Aarey movement serves as beacon of community spirit and inclusive activism
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
In the third episode of Yorked, a Firstpost cricket podcast, we sit down with renowned journalists Ayaz Memon and Gaurav Kalra, both of whom have seen the domination of two cricketing eras – the West Indies of 1980s and the Australian side from 1999 to 2007. They try and address the big question: Are we on the brink of another era? Is the current Indian men's cricket team on the foothills of carving their own legacy?
Memon's formative years in journalism coincided with the golden years of the great team from the Caribbean, while Gaurav saw the West Indies at their peak on the television as a young boy. By the time Australia's era began, Kalra had taken the plunge into the world of journalism.
The current Indian team's unrivalled home hegemony – a world record of 11 consecutive Test series wins – has given rise to the fantasy of assembling cricketers from around the globe, compiling them into a World XI or a dream team that could possibly challenge India in their home conditions.
Earlier this year, Virat Kohli's men for the first time in 71 years recorded a Test series win in Australia, becoming the first team from Asia to complete the feat.
At the epicentre of India's ascendancy in Tests lies their robust fast bowling attack, which is also widely considered the best in the world. Traditionally, India's fast bowling was an area in which they lacked firepower, struggling to notch wins overseas. However, with Test wins in their tour of South Africa and England in 2018, followed by a series triumph in Australia and a clean sweep in West Indies this year are considered first signs of winds of change.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 21, 2019 20:21:16 IST
Also See
Podcast; Yorked episode 1: From Friendship to Freedom, stories of India and South Africa's cricketing ties
Podcast; Yorked episode 2: Sourav Ganguly in line to become BCCI president, faced with task of embellishing board's public image
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli feels points should be doubled for away wins in World Test Championship