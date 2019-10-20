-
Live Updates
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 3rd Test Day 2 at Ranchi, Full Cricket Score: Proteas reach 9/2 before bad light leads to early stumps
Date: Sunday, 20 October, 2019 16:12 IST
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Stumps
This over 5.0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 0 (14)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
- 1 (8)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 0 (1)
- M X 1
- W X 1
- 4 (1)
- M X 0
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
1 ( 3.0 ) R/R: 0.33
Zubayr Hamza 0(10)
Faf du Plessis 1(8)
|
8/2 (2 over)
Quinton de Kock 4 (6) SR: S.R (66.67)
c Wriddhiman Saha b Umesh Yadav
Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
15:14 (IST)
Quinton de Kock also falls! What a bouncer from Umesh Yadav. De Kock, just like Elgar, was in two minds, whether to go for the shot on the leg side or leave it. He gets a nick and Saha makes no mistake in grabbing the catch. de Kock c W Saha b U Yadav 4(6)
-
15:04 (IST)
Shami draws first blood! Deal Elgar in two minds as the ball kisses his gloves and carries to the keeper. Elgar c W Saha b Shami 0(2)
-
14:44 (IST)
After 116.3 overs,India 497/9 ( Shahbaz Nadeem 1 , Mohammed Shami 10)
India declare!
Alright, we have seen the declaration midway into the over. Kohli signalled his players to come back. And that will be Tea as well. India have plenty of runs on the board. Another daunting task begins for SA batsmen on the other side of the break. See you in 20 minutes.
-
14:32 (IST)
OUT! Umesh's innins comes to an end, Linde bowls a gentle off spinner and Umesh gives it a go again, but this time the ball takes the leading edge and flies in the air, Klaasen calls for it and then takes a safe catch. Linde gets his fourth. U Yadav c Klaasen b George Linde 31(10)
-
14:25 (IST)
OUT! That's the end of Ashwin as well. He reached for the ball and his back leg was slighty out of the crease, he missed to connect the ball, keeper dislodged the bails in time to bring his end in this innings. Ashwin st Klaasen b D Piedt 14(16)
-
14:19 (IST)
OUT! Jadeja is gone on first ball after scoring his fifty. Break in concentration maybe led to this wicket. Linde bowled an off spinner and it took feather edge off the batsman's bat to keeper's glove. Third wicket for Linde. Jadeja c Klaasen b George Linde 51(119)
-
14:17 (IST)
FIFTY! Jadeja gets to his half-century, had to wait for umpire's decision to check whether he hit the ball with the bat. And when he was given a green signal, he started his 'sword' celebration.
-
13:46 (IST)
OUT! Saha's gone, bowled by Linder. Big gap between pad and bat as Saha looked to play it in off side and that was enough for ball to enter between the gap and disturb the stumps. W Saha b George Linde 24(42)
-
12:30 (IST)
OUT! Rohit departs. He reaches his double ton and tries to play the big shot. Attempted a pull against Rabada but there was more pace on the ball and he ended up giving a catch to player at fine leg. He has done his job. Rohit c Lungi Ngidi b Rabada 212(255)
-
12:23 (IST)
Double hundred for Rohit Sharma!
His first in Tests. Hitman brings it up with a six over deep square leg. Just like Sehwag, who celebrates his 41st birthday today. Take a bow, Rohit!
-
10:51 (IST)
GONE! A bit of turn and bounce from Linde does it. Rahane tries to push the ball towards the third-man region but gets a nick and a good catch by Klaasen. The partnership is finally broken. Rahane c Klaasen b Linde 115 (192)
-
10:24 (IST)
150 for Rohit! What a series it is for the Hitman! All set for a double century here.
-
10:18 (IST)
That's it! That's the century for Rahane. Pushes the ball towards the off-side for a single. 11th Test ton for India vice-captain.
A day that belonged to Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. Wait, scratch that. The day belonged to the Indian cricket team. South Africa had a tough two days on field and when they came on to bat, the team lost two wickets in no time. It will take some fight if they want to take something from this Test. India are playing three spinners and we will have to see how the pitch will behave tomorrow.
So do join us tomorrow again for all the updates from Day Three's action. Thank you and have a good day.
So it's official now. Umpires have called stumps. Second day in a row where bad light stopped play and resulted in early stumps.
Off they go... It was on the cards actually. Despite the spinners bowling, the light hasn't been good enough. Yesterday we saw a similar situation when umpires stopped play due to bad light six overs after the tea break. Nevertheless, today there is a strong breeze bowling across the ground and it can take the dark clouds away from us. Both umpires are still on the field and hoping for the light to improve.
Visitors are under the pump!!
When mentally you are not there, state of the pitch just doesn't matter. SA 2 down 8.— Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) October 20, 2019
The debutant Nadeem bowled two overs before the bad light. With 657 wickets to his name across formats, the 30-year old Jharkhand cricketer is presently being regarded as a domestic legend. In fact, since the 2015-16 season, the left-armer has taken 144 wickets in the Ranji Trophy at an astounding average of 23.8 – most by anyone else during the same time-frame.
After 5 overs,South Africa 9/2 ( Zubayr Hamza 0 , Faf du Plessis (C) 1)
Back-to-back maidens for Nadeem. Not giving any room to the batsmen. Bowling to the stumps, some angling in and some skidding through. He's testing the batsmen, which is always a good thing. And play is stopped because of bad light.
Two absolute jaffas produced by Shami and Umesh to get rid of the both South African openers within the first twelve balls of this innings. Meanwhile, it is quite gloomy out there and perhaps,the umpires have taken the right call by asking Kohli not to bowl his fast bowlers at this point.
After 4 overs,South Africa 9/2 ( Zubayr Hamza 0 , Faf du Plessis (C) 1)
After Nadeem, Ravindra Jadeja comes on to bowl the fourth over. Starts off with two full-tosses which Faf du Plessis fails to punish. Checks his line and length in the next four balls and concedes no runs.
After 3 overs,South Africa 8/2 ( Zubayr Hamza 0 , Faf du Plessis (C) 0)
Shahbaz Nadeem bowls his first over in Test cricket. Decent one from the left-arm spinner as he bowls a maiden to Zubayr Hamza. The line is accurate and he's also mixing it up with flighted deliveries and outside off stump balls.
After 2 overs,South Africa 8/2 ( Zubayr Hamza 0 , )
Umesh Yadav takes the new ball and just like Shami, he also picks up a wicket with a ripper. The first five ball were ordinary but comes up with a brilliant bouncer in the final ball to remove the batsman. Just four runs from the over.
Quinton de Kock also falls! What a bouncer from Umesh Yadav. De Kock, just like Elgar, was in two minds, whether to go for the shot on the leg side or leave it. He gets a nick and Saha makes no mistake in grabbing the catch. de Kock c W Saha b U Yadav 4(6)
Good timing by Quinton de Kock. Just a push on the off-side and the ball rushes to the boundary line.
After 1 overs,South Africa 4/1 ( Quinton de Kock 0 , Zubayr Hamza 0)
What an eventful first over from Shami! Bowls the first one wide and it goes for four byes. The second one is a ripper to remove Elgar. Beats Zubayr Hamza, the new batsman, with another superb ball. Goes down the leg side for the final ball.
Shami draws first blood! Deal Elgar in two minds as the ball kisses his gloves and carries to the keeper. Elgar c W Saha b Shami 0(2)
South Africa openers Quinton de Kock and Dean Elgar are making their way into the middle. Mohammed Shami will start off the proceedings for India post tea.
Yet another session dominated by India and that Umesh Yadav onslaught has been a confirmation that the hosts are getting an entire session today to bowl at the Proteas. Meanwhile, following the wicket of Rohit, the lower order has contributed 127 crucial runs. It shows the depth of this Indian batting line-up.
After 116.3 overs,India 497/9 ( Shahbaz Nadeem 1 , Mohammed Shami 10)
India declare!
Alright, we have seen the declaration midway into the over. Kohli signalled his players to come back. And that will be Tea as well. India have plenty of runs on the board. Another daunting task begins for SA batsmen on the other side of the break. See you in 20 minutes.
After 116 overs,India 496/9 ( Shahbaz Nadeem 1 , Mohammed Shami 9)
Linde continues. Shami playing some good defensive shot. Gets a single off the second last ball. Nadeem attempts a sweep off the last ball but missed it completely. Linde is looking for his fifth wicket.
After 115 overs,India 495/9 ( Shahbaz Nadeem 1 , Mohammed Shami 8)
Shami joins Nadeem in the middle. He too takes on the spinner Piedt. This is the time for the tail-enders to have some fun before they begin serious business with the ball in hand.
SIX! And Shami joins the party, comes down the track to Piedt and dispatches it for a massive six over long on.
After 114 overs,India 482/9
On a day when Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane displayed the best form of batsmanship, Umesh Yadav has also made himself count with some lusty blows. The last over was the most exciting over of the match. Three sixes and then a wicket.
OUT! Umesh's innins comes to an end, Linde bowls a gentle off spinner and Umesh gives it a go again, but this time the ball takes the leading edge and flies in the air, Klaasen calls for it and then takes a safe catch. Linde gets his fourth. U Yadav c Klaasen b George Linde 31(10)
SIX! One more, fuller from Linde and Umesh launches into it, smashes it over the bowler's head for a flat six
SIX! Umesh is on fire, Linde fires it outside the off stump line, Umesh reaches for it and dispatches it over long off fielder for another maximum.
SIXXXXXXXXX! That's huge, HUGEEEE! Umesh Yadav just having some fun, smashes Linde again on the first ball of the over, that's three consecutive sixes for Umesh off Linde.
After 113 overs,India 464/8 ( Umesh Yadav 13 , Shahbaz Nadeem 0)
Piedt continues. Ashwin takes a single off the first ball and there is a huge cheer as everyone wants to see Umesh batting. On the penultimate ball of the over, Piedt dismisses Ashwin to get his first wicket in the match. He has come good for Proteas to some extent finally.
OUT! That's the end of Ashwin as well. He reached for the ball and his back leg was slighty out of the crease, he missed to connect the ball, keeper dislodged the bails in time to bring his end in this innings. Ashwin st Klaasen b D Piedt 14(16)
After 112 overs,India 462/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 13 , Umesh Yadav 12)
Jadeja reaches his fifty and then gets out on the next ball. Umesh comes in and starts off with two sixes off first two balls. Linde gets three wickets and he has a chance to get a five-for on debut.
SIX! One more from Umesh Yadav, he is not stopping here. Gets a fuller length ball and he smashes this over long on again.
SIX! Umesh Yadav comes to bat, first ball, BANG, he smashes this over long on region for a massive six.
OUT! Jadeja is gone on first ball after scoring his fifty. Break in concentration maybe led to this wicket. Linde bowled an off spinner and it took feather edge off the batsman's bat to keeper's glove. Third wicket for Linde. Jadeja c Klaasen b George Linde 51(119)
FIFTY! Jadeja gets to his half-century, had to wait for umpire's decision to check whether he hit the ball with the bat. And when he was given a green signal, he started his 'sword' celebration.
After 111 overs,India 446/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 47 , Ravichandran Ashwin 13)
Piedt continues and he has leaked 8 runs in the over. Was wayward in the over and let Jadeja off his hook by bowling a full toss. Ashwin ended the over with a boundary.
FOUR! Swept away by Ashwin as Piedt pitches it on leg stump line, the ball races away for four to fine leg.
After 110 overs,India 438/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 46 , Ravichandran Ashwin 6)
Jadeja finishes the over with a boundary. That was a typical Jadeja slog sweep, hit at deep mid-wicket boundary. Was a very safe shot and good to see he is not going after every ball but waiting for the bad balls to play his shots.
FOUR! Good shot from Jadeja as he slog sweeps and slog sweeps well to hit Linde for four runs to deep mid-wicket.
After 109 overs,India 431/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 41 , Ravichandran Ashwin 4)
Another maiden from Piedt. Surprisingly, he is showing the way for Proteas with the ball. Three maidens for him in this spell. Obviously, he did not enjoy bowling to Rohit who took him to the cleaners. But now he looks a much better bowler.
After 108 overs,India 431/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 41 , Ravichandran Ashwin 4)
There is always that one odd bad ball in Linde's over which ruins all his hard work. This inconsistency has been a consistent for him. Nine off the over and this will certainly please the Indians.
FOUR! Shorter and quicker from Linder, Jadeja sweeps it to fine leg boundary and collects four
After 107 overs,India 422/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 33 , Ravichandran Ashwin 3)
Good bowling this from Piedt as he continues to target Jadeja's off stump. It is frustrating the batsman. He is playing it on back foot and if he missed to connect one, it will either hit the stumps or his pads. In both situations, he will be out.
After 106 overs,India 421/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 33 , Ravichandran Ashwin 3)
Linde continues. Both the spinner now looking to bring it in to Jadeja and attack the stumps. Jadeja was frustrated and tried to slow sweep the spinner, missing it completely. The ball was too full for a sweep.
After 105 overs,India 419/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 32 , Ravichandran Ashwin 2)
Dane Piedt into the attack and he has bowled a maiden, his first in the match. He was bowling full and straight, not allowing Jadeja any chance to make room and hit him.
After 104 overs,India 419/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 32 , Ravichandran Ashwin 2)
Linde has been awarded a wicket for his patience. Saha was looking to be cheeky and play smart cricket to score runs but he has been undone by Linde's discipline. There is spin available on this pitch. Ashwin is the new man in and he and Jadeja would bat to get India to 500, also get an idea about the pitch as they will be bowling on this one maybe today and definitely tomorrow.
OUT! Saha's gone, bowled by Linder. Big gap between pad and bat as Saha looked to play it in off side and that was enough for ball to enter between the gap and disturb the stumps. W Saha b George Linde 24(42)
FOUR! Saha's creativity as he cheekily sweeps Linde the ball to four at fine leg region.
After 103 overs,India 413/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 32 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 20)
Ngidi comes round the wicket to Jadeja. For a moment, it seemed like Klaasen took probably the best take in the innings behind the stumps down the leg stump line as he was airborne trying to collect the ball, but the ball touched his gloves and raced away for four runs to fine leg. 4 byes for India. 6 off the over.
After 102 overs,India 407/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 30 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 20)
Artificial lights are switched on as it is a bit dark in Ranchi. Linde continues and has given just 1 in the over. Is SA now battling time to see when India declare?
Think these two need to get on with the game now. Since Rohit's wicket, India's scoring rate has dipped significantly. Ideally another 100 runs on the board should be enough for the hosts on this pitch. And with the weather around in Ranchi, India would like to bowl at least 15-20 overs this evening.
India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 2, Latest Updates: So it's official now. Umpires have called stumps. Second day in a row where bad light stopped play and resulted in early stumps.
With India reduced to 39 for three, Rohit (117 batting off 164 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (83 batting off 135) shared an unbeaten 185-run stand to stage the home team's remarkable recovery.
India were 224 for three before bad light, followed by rain, forced an early end to play on day one with only six overs possible in the final session.
With his stellar effort, Rohit, who hammered 14 boundaries and four sixes, became the first Indian opener since Sunil Gavaskar to score more than two centuries in a Test series. Gavaskar had achieved the feat way back in 1970.
Rohit's Test century number six came with a massive six off-spinner Dane Piedt. He exercised caution when Kagiso Rabada was steaming in the morning before going for his strokes.
If that was not enough, Rahane matched him at the other end and brought up his 21st half-century off just 70 balls. Piedt, who was included in place of Senuran Muthusamy, cut a sorry figure against Rohit's fury, giving away 43 runs in his six overs.
Debutant left-arm spinner George Linde, who replaced an injured Keshav Maharaj, ended the day with tidy figures of 11-1-40-0. Such was the Indian duo's dominance after lunch that Rabada, who had a fiery opening spell of 7-4-15-2, looked listless in the second spell that read 4-0-30-0.
Rahane matched Sharma shot for shot and at one point even had a better strike rate than his explosive Mumbai partner as he notched up his fastest half-century in India. Sharma, however, had a testing opening session as he survived on seven after reviewing an LBW successfully.
He also survived a run-out chance when he was out of crease but Zubayr Hamza's throw from point missed the stumps. Uneven bounce with a few staying really low greeted the Indian openers in the morning as Rabada and Lungi Ngidi made full use of the conditions to give the visitors their best start of the series.
Rabada got rid of opener Mayank Agarwal (10) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0) inside the first hour of play. The first breakthrough came in Rabada's third over when the pacer swung it away with Agarwal edging it to Dean Elgar at third slip. Rabada went on to dismiss Pujara for a duck in his fifth over following a successful review by the South Africans after the on-field umpire Richard Illingworth turned down an lbw appeal.
But it was Nortje who earned the biggest wicket as he sent back Pune Test's double centurion Kohli after the skipper failed to read one that came back in sharply. Kohli took the review but only to be turned down with an umpire's call and the skipper went back to the pavilion frustrated.
Earlier, 30-year-old left-arm spinner Shabaz Nadeem became the 296th player to represent India when he was handed a surprise Test debut less than 24 hours after being included in the squad in place of an injured Kuldeep Yadav.
In his bid to avoid the ignominy of a 3-0 whitewash, Du Plessis made as many as five changes to his team with two of them — Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram — being forced ones as they both are injured.
In came Ngidi, Zubayr Hamza, Heinrich Klaasen, Linde and Piedt with Vernon Philander, Theunis de Bruyn and Muthusamy being left out.
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
With inputs from PTI
