First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 8 Oct 19, 2019
NAM vs NED
Netherlands beat Namibia by 44 runs
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 7 Oct 19, 2019
JER vs NIG
Jersey beat Nigeria by 69 runs
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 19, 2019
UAE vs IRE
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 20, 2019
NAM vs PNG
ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Weather Update in Ranchi: Possibility of thundershowers on Day 2 says MET official

The weatherman blamed the rain on the first day of the third Test between India and South Africa on the cyclonic circulation positioned over east-central Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas.

Press Trust of India, Oct 19, 2019 19:53:21 IST

Ranchi: Rain may affect the second day's proceedings as well in the third and final India-South Africa Test, the local weatherman predicted on Saturday.

Only 58 overs of play was possible on the first day as bad light followed by heavy showers stopped the proceedings six overs into the third session with India 224 for three.

India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Weather Update in Ranchi: Possibility of thundershowers on Day 2 says MET official

There was drizzle late on first day after bad light had stopped play during the final session in Ranchi. Sportzpics

"There is a possibility of thundershowers and lightning at isolated places in Ranchi. Chances are less by Monday onwards," an official of the Indian Meteorological Department, Ranchi, said.

The day largely remained overcast with sun playing hide and seek and there was a brief drizzle in the second session when Rohit Sharma notched up his sixth Test century with a six off Dane Piedt in the 45th over.

The weatherman blamed it on the cyclonic circulation positioned over east-central Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas.

India have an unbeatable 2-0 lead and are eyeing a clean sweep in the three-match series.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2019 19:53:21 IST

Tags : India Vs South Africa 2019, India Vs South Africa Test, Rain, Ranchi Rain, Ranchi Test, Rohit Sharma, South Africa, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all