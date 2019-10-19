India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Weather Update in Ranchi: Possibility of thundershowers on Day 2 says MET official
The weatherman blamed the rain on the first day of the third Test between India and South Africa on the cyclonic circulation positioned over east-central Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas.
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs VID Maharashtra beat Vidarbha by 33 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UP Vs HAR Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh by 20 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs HP Delhi beat Himachal Pradesh by 3 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs PUD Puducherry beat Assam by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM Vs NED Netherlands beat Namibia by 44 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 JER Vs NIG Jersey beat Nigeria by 69 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 KEN Vs SCO Scotland beat Kenya by 31 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs PNG Papua New Guinea beat Bermuda by 10 wickets
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE vs IRE - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM vs PNG - Oct 20th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN vs JER - Oct 20th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR vs PUD - Oct 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL vs GUJ - Oct 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN vs TN - Oct 21st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Understanding Amit Shah: Ideological clarity, work ethic and single-minded focus form backbone of his electoral success
-
In last rally before Haryana Assembly election, Narendra Modi attacks Congress over Article 370; Amit Shah canvasses in Maharashtra's tribal-dominated Nandurbar
-
Kashmir migrant worker executions are symptom of Valley’s anti-Hindu paranoia, misplaced fear of Indian State
-
Moothon movie review: Geethu Mohandas' Malayalam-Hindi bilingual shows us a Nivin Pauly we’ve never seen before
-
Explosion rocks mosque in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, killing 62 worshippers and injuring 36, during Friday prayers
-
Reliance Jio Q2 net profit up 45.4% at Rs 990 cr; operating revenue rises 33.7% to Rs 12,354 cr
-
Kutch's Ajrakh craft suffers, as declining water table, excess iron hamper artists' practice
-
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Final Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors: Delhi, Bengal vie for maiden title in Ahmedabad
-
The Stories In My Life: Raja Rao's Narsiga, an impish shepherd, imagines Gandhi in the mould of Rama
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Ranchi: Rain may affect the second day's proceedings as well in the third and final India-South Africa Test, the local weatherman predicted on Saturday.
Only 58 overs of play was possible on the first day as bad light followed by heavy showers stopped the proceedings six overs into the third session with India 224 for three.
There was drizzle late on first day after bad light had stopped play during the final session in Ranchi. Sportzpics
"There is a possibility of thundershowers and lightning at isolated places in Ranchi. Chances are less by Monday onwards," an official of the Indian Meteorological Department, Ranchi, said.
The day largely remained overcast with sun playing hide and seek and there was a brief drizzle in the second session when Rohit Sharma notched up his sixth Test century with a six off Dane Piedt in the 45th over.
The weatherman blamed it on the cyclonic circulation positioned over east-central Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas.
India have an unbeatable 2-0 lead and are eyeing a clean sweep in the three-match series.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 19, 2019 19:53:21 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane restore hosts' grip after shaky start on opening day of third Test
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma's success as Test opener is down to mental adjustments, believes batting coach Vikram Rathour
India vs South Africa: Batting coach Vikram Rathour lauds Ajinkya Rahane's 'intent' after 83* on first day of third Test