ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 5 Oct 19, 2019
BER vs PNG
Papua New Guinea beat Bermuda by 10 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 4 Oct 18, 2019
UAE vs OMA
Oman beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 19, 2019
UAE vs IRE
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 20, 2019
NAM vs PNG
ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai
    Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane have formed a 185-run stand for fourth wicket which broke the morale of the visiting team by the start of third session. AP

    Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane have formed a 185-run stand for fourth wicket which broke the morale of the visiting team by the start of third session. AP

    Kagiso Rabada, third left, was at his lethal best at the start of the day, removing opener Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara cheaply after India won the toss and decided to bat first. AP

    Kagiso Rabada, third left, was at his lethal best at the start of the day, removing opener Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara cheaply after India won the toss and decided to bat first. AP

    Anrich Nortje (extreme right) celebrated passionately as he picked his maiden Test wicket. The big reason for this animated celebration was the fact that he had removed Virat Kohli. AP

    Anrich Nortje (extreme right) celebrated passionately as he picked his maiden Test wicket. The big reason for this animated celebration was the fact that he had removed Virat Kohli. AP

    Rohit Sharma reached his 6th Test ton, and third of the series on Day 1 of the third Test. He also surpassed 400 series runs in the process. AP

    Rohit Sharma reached his 6th Test ton, and third of the series on Day 1 of the third Test. He also surpassed 400 series runs in the process. AP

    Ajinkya Rahane continues his good run with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 83 on Day 1 of third Test. He came out to bat when India were struggling at 39 for 3 in the morning session. AP

    Ajinkya Rahane continues his good run with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 83 on Day 1 of third Test. He came out to bat when India were struggling at 39 for 3 in the morning session. AP

    India continued to dominate Day 1 of the third Test before bad light stopped play. Hosts will resume innings at 224/3 on Day 2 but only if weather permits. AP

    India continued to dominate Day 1 of the third Test before bad light stopped play. Hosts will resume innings at 224/3 on Day 2 but only if weather permits. AP




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
