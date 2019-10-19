1/6 Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane have formed a 185-run stand for fourth wicket which broke the morale of the visiting team by the start of third session. AP

2/6 Kagiso Rabada, third left, was at his lethal best at the start of the day, removing opener Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara cheaply after India won the toss and decided to bat first. AP

3/6 Anrich Nortje (extreme right) celebrated passionately as he picked his maiden Test wicket. The big reason for this animated celebration was the fact that he had removed Virat Kohli. AP

4/6 Rohit Sharma reached his 6th Test ton, and third of the series on Day 1 of the third Test. He also surpassed 400 series runs in the process. AP

5/6 Ajinkya Rahane continues his good run with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 83 on Day 1 of third Test. He came out to bat when India were struggling at 39 for 3 in the morning session. AP