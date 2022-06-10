India vs South Africa: Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar leak runs at death, go for 44 in just two overs

Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave away 44 runs in just two overs at death as the momentum shifted towards South Africa who went on to win the 1st T20I by seven wickets.

After putting up a total of 211/4 India were in a dominant position having reduced the Proteas to 156/3 at the end of the 16th over in the chase. 56 was needed from the last four overs with skipper Rishabh Pant still having the option to bowl Bhuvneshwar and Harshal, two of the best T20 bowlers.

Hasrhsal was asked to bowl the 17th over and it proved to be the game-changing moment of the match. Rassie van der Dussen who had got a reprieve in just the last over of Avesh Khan went ballistic against the Indian pacer, smashing him for two back-to-back sixes followed by a four and another six.

While Harshal managed to bowl two dot balls, he ended up conceding 22 in the over. This was followed by another expensive over from Bhuvneshwar as van der Dussen continued to play the role of the aggressor.

David Miller began the proceedings with a six followed by a wide, dot ball and a single as van der Dussen got the strike. The right-hand batter smacked a six and back-to-back fours as Proteas collected 22 from the 18th over. 44 from these two overs reduced the equation to just 12 from the last 12 balls which was completed with five balls to spare.

Coincidentally, both bowlers finished with identical figures of 1/43 from four overs.

With South Africa now leading 1-0 in the five-match T20I series, India will aim to bounce back in the second match which will take place on 12 June in Cuttack.

