India vs South Africa: Rassie van der Dussen makes Men in Blue pay after Shreyas Iyer drops catch

Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller were linchpins in South Africa's successful 212 run chase against India in the first T20I in New Delhi. The record chase did have its share of luck especially when Van der Dussen struggled to get going.

With asking rate already steep, even run a ball was not going to cut it. Dussen had managed just 29 runs in his first 30 deliveries, putting pressure on Miller at the other end.

Looking to get cracking, he smashed a full-blooded hoick off Harshal Patel straight to Shreyas Iyer at deep mid-wicket. Iyer let that chance go, much to everyone's disappointment, and Dussen made it count.

The 33-year-old went on to score 45 runs off 15 thereafter, helping South Africa accomplish their best ever T20I run-chase.

"The key for me was that when that catch was dropped, I knew I had to make India pay. I took a good few balls to get in and it was a wicket that got a lot easier once you were in. It was tough to get yourself set. I knew I was in and I had to make them pay," van der Dussen said.

"I did put myself and the team under pressure by not being able to hit early boundaries. Sometimes [your approach] just doesn't come off and other days it does. Some days you're lucky, others you're not. And tonight I was lucky. If Shreyas had caught that ball, it might've been a different game. That said, we had a lot of batting still to come," he added.

