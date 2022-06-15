India vs South Africa: 'Bowlers did a fantastic job for us,' Rishabh Pant hails bowling unit after 3rd T20I win

India finally clinched a win against South Africa in the five-match series after beating the visitors by 48 runs in Visakhapatnam. The home side scored 179/5 in 20 overs after batting first and then bundled out South Africa for 131 to clinch the win.

India stand-in captain Rishabh Pant hailed the bowlers for their efforts.

"The execution was spot-on from the bowlers and the batters. We were 15 runs short, but we weren't thinking about that. Bowlers did a fantastic job for us. In India, spinners play a big role and there is pressure on them, when they come off nicely then matches like this happen. When you get a good start, it's difficult for a new batter to come in and go big straightaway. We lost too many wickets. We'll look to improve in the next match. We have to make sure that we finish the game with a bigger margin," he said.

Yuzvendra Chahal was back in form for India after he returned with a three-fer while Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers as he bagged four wickets. Earlier, openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad chipped in with individual fifties.

India are still alive in the series after this win but trail 1-2.

