India staved off a late challenge from South Africa to win the second T20I in Guwahati by 16 runs, clinching the three-match series with a game to spare in the process.

The batting unit clicked as a unit for a change as fifties from Suryakumar Yadav (61) and KL Rahul (57), as well as vital contributions from Virat Kohli (49 not out), Rohit Sharma (43) and Dinesh Karthik (17 not out) propelled the Men in Blue to a commanding 237/3 after they were invited to bat by the Proteas.

And with South African captain Temba Bavuma and No 3 batter Rilee Rossouw back in the hut inside two overs in the chase, both batters departing for ducks, the match seemed a foregone conclusion.

Read: As India win series after a slugfest, time to see who is ready or not for World Cup

Aiden Markram, however, got the South Africans back on their feet with a lively 33 before a mammoth, unbroken partnership between David Miller (106 not out) and Quinton de Kock (69 not out) took past the 200-run mark and within striking distance of the Indian total.

The way they were storming through the middle overs, the possibility of Miller and de Kock pulling off one of South Africa’s most memorable wins appeared real likely at one stage. The Men in Blue, however, held their nerve in the end and ensured they travel to Indore on Tuesday with the series in their pocket.

As we bring our coverage of the second T20I to an end, we look at some of the records broken and milestones achieved in our statistical roundup:

— Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to complete 400 T20 appearances.

— Suryakumar Yadav became the quickest batter to 1,000 T20I runs in terms of balls faced (573), breaking Glenn Maxwell’s record.

Fewest balls to reach 1000 T20I runs 573 – Suryakumar Yadav🇮🇳

604 – Glenn Maxwell🇦🇺

635 – Colin Munro🇳🇿

640 – Evin Lewis🏝️

654 – Thisara Perera🇱🇰#INDvSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 2, 2022

— Virat Kohli became the first Indian batter to go past the 11000-run mark in T20s.

— David Miller not only went past JP Duminy’s run tally to become South Africa’s leading run-scorer in T20Is, but he also became the first from his country to complete 2,000 runs in the format.

— The 174-run stand between Miller and Quinton de Kock is the highest partnership in a losing cause in T20Is. It’s also the highest partnership in T20Is for a South African pair.

— India registered their first-ever T20I series win over South Africa at home.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.