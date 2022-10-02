Suryakumar Yadav maintained his glorious run with the bat as he smashed a whirlwind 61 off just 22 balls to power India to a commanding 237/3 in the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati.

Along the way, he became the quickest to 1,000 T20 runs in terms of deliveries. The Mumbaikar reached the milestone in 573 balls, going past Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who had taken 604 balls for the same.

Fewest balls to reach 1000 T20I runs 573 – Suryakumar Yadav🇮🇳

604 – Glenn Maxwell🇦🇺

635 – Colin Munro🇳🇿

640 – Evin Lewis🏝️

654 – Thisara Perera🇱🇰#INDvSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 2, 2022

Yadav joined Virat Kohli at the crease at a time when the momentum was starting to tilt slightly in South Africa’s favour following the dismissals of skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in quick succession. The Mumbai Indians batter, as is his wont, did not take too much time to get settled at the crease and took the attack to the South Africans from the word go, collecting a boundary off Keshav Maharaj off his final ball of the evening.

SKY was particularly harsh on South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada — smashing two sixes and as many fours in the 15th over, in which the star bowler ended up leaking 22 runs. Yadav did not stop there though, as he collected a six and a four off Lungi Ngidi the following over, which fetched the Men in Blue 16 runs.

Yadav then brought up his ninth T20I half-century in just 18 balls with a six off Wayne Parnell — the delivery also turning out to be a no-ball. SKY however, wouldn’t stay at the crease till the very end as he was run out at the start of the 19th over after a mix-up with Kohli, who was on strike. He departed to a standing ovation from the Barsapara crowd as well as from his teammates in the dugout after his fireworks-laden innings that contained five fours and as many sixes.

Besides Yadav, Rohit and Kohli also brought up milestones. While the India skipper became the first Indian to complete 400 T20 appearances, the latter became the first Indian to go past the 11,000-run mark in the shortest format.

