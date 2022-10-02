Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to complete 400 T20 appearances during 2nd India-South Africa T20I

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian cricketer to complete 400 appearances in the Twenty20 format during the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday.

The India skipper, making his 141st appearance in Twenty20 Internationals in the second game of the three-match series against the Proteas, marked the special occasion with a stroke-filled 43 off 37 balls, which included seven hits to the fence and one over it.

Rohit, who has led the Mumbai Indians to five titles in the Indian Premier League and was also part of the victorious Deccan Chargers side in 2009, is the most-capped Indian cricketer in the shortest format. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik (368) is second on the list followed by Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni (361). Virat Kohli (354) and Suresh Raina (336) complete the top five.

Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian to play 400 matches in T20 history. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 2, 2022

Ex-West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard (614) holds the record for most appearances in the format and is currently the only cricketer with over 600 T20 appearances. Fellow Trinidadian Dwayne Bravo is second with 556 appearances while senior Pakistan all-rounder Shoiab Malik (481) is third.

India were sent in to bat by South Africa in the second T20I, which got interrupted due to a snake slithering onto the field after the seventh over. The Indian batters were on fire with KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav smashing blazing half-centuries and the hosts crossing the 200-run mark in the 18th over itself.

