David Miller becomes first South African to complete 2,000 T20I runs with scintillating ton in Guwahati

David Miller smashed a sensational century against India on Sunday in the second T20I in Guwahati though it ultimately did not prove enough to guide South Africa to a victory.

‘Killer Miller’, who was one of the key performers for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL earlier this year, produced one of the most exhilarating knocks of the year, smashing eight fours and seven sixes and finishing unbeaten on 106 off just 47 balls.

And in the process, Miller became the first South African to go past the 2,000-run mark in Twenty20 Internationals, going past former all-rounder Jean-Paul Duminy to become the leading run-scorer among South Africans in the format.

Quinton de Kock finished unbeaten on 69 off 48 balls and was reduced to a supporting role in an unbroken 174-run fourth-wicket stand — the highest in a losing cause in T20Is. And much like Miller, de Kock too went past Duminy’s run tally and is currently South Africa’s second-highest run-scorer in the T20I format.

Appreciation all around for David Miller. 👏👏 But it’s #TeamIndia who win the second #INDvSA T20I to take an unassailable lead in the series. 🙌 🙌 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/58z7VHliro pic.twitter.com/ShKkaF0inW — BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2022

Despite Miller and de Kock’s heroics, South Africa ended up on the losing side as they finished with a total of 221/3, 16 less than what the Men in Blue managed. And by conceding an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, South Africa also suffered their T20I series defeat on Indian soil.

Read: As India win series after a slugfest, time to see who is ready or not for World Cup

The two sides will now meet in the final match of the series in Indore on Tuesday. Though reduced to a dead rubber thanks to India’s back-to-back wins, the match will still offer plenty of room for experimentation for both teams as they prepare for the T20 World Cup that takes place in Australia later this month.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.