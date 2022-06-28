India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Youngsters look to make a mark as visitors eye clean sweep

After registering a comfortable seven-wicket win in the first match, India will be aiming to complete a series sweep in the second and final T20I against Ireland on Tuesday, at The Village in Dublin.

From the national team's perspective, a series sweep will give them the required momentum ahead of their much-awaited tour of England where they are scheduled to play a Test match and six white-ball games. At the same time, the Tuesday encounter will be another opportunity for the young Indian players to make a case for the upcoming T20 World Cup as the senior players are busy preparing for the England Test.

Middle-order batter Deepak Hooda who was asked to open in the first T20I as a result of niggle to Ruturaj Gaikwad did well to make the most of the opportunity. Hooda scored an unbeaten 47 off 29 as India completed the 109-run chase inside the 10 overs in a match that was reduced to 12 overs per side due to rain. He will be aiming to continue the good run.

On a chilly Dublin evening ❄️❄️Chahal TV 📺returns with a special featuring @HoodaOnFire who opened the innings for #TeamIndia - by @RajalArora P.S. Bring on some more sweaters for @yuzi_chahal 😁 Click here for full video 👉👉 https://t.co/PaPtNKJyT3 pic.twitter.com/KnYFk6cF4o — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2022

On the other hand, tearaway pacer Umran Malik went for 14 in his only over on international debut. If he gets to play again, the Kashmiri pacer will be focussed on showcasing his talent on the international stage. Suryakumar Yadav who registered a first-ball duck on Sunday will be another player hoping to get back to form.

India's stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya had also said after the first T20I that the team management is looking to give opportunities to new players to gain experience ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"You get experience while playing, that has been a constant effort from the management. And the guys they're looking forward to, make sure they're there in the World Cup squad or in the scheme of things. They want to give them the best opportunity to get a couple of games under their belt, rather than just coming towards the World Cup and getting their first game. So we want people to kind of settle in. And I'm sure by the time the World Cup comes, we're going to get to a tighter squad," Hardik had said.

And that means India could make a few changes to their playing XI. Ruturaj did not bat in the last match due to a calf niggle and in case he hasn't recovered enough, India could bring in Sanju Samson or Venkatesh Iyer as his replacement. There is also a chance for Rahul Tripathi to make his international debut.

On the bowling front, Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi will be hoping to get an opportunity in the second match while Arshdeep Singh is still to make his debut.

🎥 That moment when @hardikpandya7 revealed his conversations with Ireland's Harry Tector while handing over a bat after the first #IREvIND T20I. 👍 👍#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/fB4IG6xHXN — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2022

Talking about Ireland, Harry Tector stole the limelight for the hosts in the first match with a blistering knock of 64 off 33. The 22-year-old batter was responsible for more than half of the runs Ireland scored on Sunday.

Hardik was full of praise for the youngster after the match and even wished to see him playing in IPL in the future.

"He (Tector) played some fantastic shots and obviously, he's 22, I've given him a bat as well, so maybe he can score some more sixes and maybe get an IPL contract, and I wish him luck," Hardik had said.

With the focus of world cricket on Ireland courtesy of them playing India, the hosts will hope to take inspiration from Tector's blitzkrieg and put up a tougher challenge in the second T20I. For that, they will need a strong start from captain Andrew Balbirnie and experienced Paul Stirling. Their bowlers were also guilty of sticking to a shorter length and it's an area where they can definitely improve.

Squads:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.