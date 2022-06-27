Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs Ireland: ‘Sheer domination’, Twitter reacts as Men in Blue register comprehensive win

India go 1-0 up in the series. (Photo Source: BCCI/Twitter)

Hardik Pandya made all the right moves in his first match as India captain as the visitors strolled to an easy win against Ireland in a rain-curtailed match in Malahide. The skipper combined with Deepak Hooda to add a belligerent 64-run partnership that set up a comprehensive 7-wicket victory.

The game was reduced to 12 overs after rain pushed the game back by 2 hours. Hardik then won the toss and elected to field first as India handed a debut to Umran Malik. Ireland did not get off to a bright start as they lost early wickets. However, they were brought back into the contest courtesy a counter-attacking knock by Harry Tector, who struck six fours and three sixes in his unbeaten 64 off 33. This innings powered Ireland to 108/4.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued his great form and found swing that posed a lot of headaches to the Ireland batting. He dismissed captain Andrew Balbirnie for a duck and kept troubling the other batters with his incoming deliveries. Paul Stirling wanted to take on Hardik Pandya, but ended up mistiming one uppishly to mid off. Bhuvneshwar was proving to be hard to get away and Avesh got rid of Delany as he was caught behind off an inside edge as Ireland ended the four-over powerplay at 22/3.

Ireland were dragged back into the contest by Harry Tector who launched a stunning counter-attack. He got stuck into Axar Patel and then smashed 14 runs off the first Umran Malik over. Tector continued his assault and even took a toll of Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he notched up 29-ball fifty in the final over.

In response, India were 30/2 as they lost Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav off successive deliveries after Kishan zoomed off in the first couple of overs. However, Hooda and Pandya never allowed anyone else to settle down and Hood finished with an unbeaten 47 off 29 to help India win with 2.4 overs to spare.

Here is how Twitter responded after this match:

 

Updated Date: June 27, 2022 13:24:35 IST

