IND vs IRE Live Cricket Score 1st T20I and Updates: India opt to bowl

Live Score 1st T20I India vs Ireland today match result, highlight and Scoreboard: India opt to bowl

PREVIEW: A new-look Team India are set to take on Ireland in the first of two T20Is in Dublin, starting on Sunday (26 June). Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian outfit that does not feature the likes of Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma as the senior team would be away in England preparing for the rescheduled fifth Test starting on 1 July.

With Rishabh Pant, who captained India in the T20I series against South Africa recently, joining the team in England, onus will be on Hardik Pandya to lead the side. The decision to appoint Hardik as the skipper for the series came on the back of his successful campaign with debutants Gujarat Titans in the IPL this season, where he led them to their maiden title. Pandya even scored 487 runs while taking eight wickets in the tournament.

Sanju Samson too returns to the side while Dinesh Karthik retains his place in the squad, having featured the Men in Blue against South Africa recently.

NCA chief VVS Laxman will be filling in for Rahul Dravid, who is currently in England with the Test side.

Suryakumar Yadav returns from a wrist injury and will look to make early impact on return. He is likely to take the number three/four batting spot. Conditions are expected to favour the pacers, and Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh will be looking to have a breakthrough series.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the first T20I:

When will the first T20I between Ireland and India be played?

The first T20I between Ireland and India will be held on 26th June, 2022.

Where will the first T20I between Ireland and India be played?

The first T20I between Ireland and India will be played at The Village, Dublin .

What time will the first T20I between Ireland and India start?

The first T20I between Ireland and India will begin at 9 pm (IST) while the toss takes place at 8:30pm.

How can I watch the first T20I between Ireland and India?

The first T20I between Ireland and India will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV. You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and over-by-over commentary.

