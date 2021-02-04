India vs England quiz: Test your knowledge on records, stats involving two nations

After a hugely satisfying tour Down Under, we have one more hugely awaited series upon us. England are touring India for four Test matches. And the first one begins in Chennai on 5 February.

Virat Kohli is back for India and so are other Test regulars who like Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya. England landed in India high on confidence after winning two-match series in Sri Lanka, where they dominated on all days. However, they have a big task ahead of them as recent history does not give a great picture. England had won the series in 2012/13 but were handed a 0-4 drubbing last time they were in India.

The stakes are high, and much of it has to do with World Test Championship points, with the sole slot open for the final at Lord's. New Zealand have already made their way to the final after Australia pulled out of the tour of South Africa. That means India and England will battle hard to become the second finalist with the Aussies hoping for an outside chance.

In Chennai, Joe Root will captain England for the first time in a Test in India and it happens to be his 100th. A win to start the tour will just be the kind of morale booster the squad would look for.

With just a few hours to go for the Tests, we thought of testing your knowledge on India vs England Test matches with this quiz. Most of the questions have to do with matches that have taken place in India.

Have a go and share with your friends.