India vs England: Jofra Archer's elbow injury has become worse, his availability for ODIs still not confirmed, says Eoin Morgan

Ahmedabad: England have mounting worries over fast bowler Jofra Archer's elbow injury after he struggled through the final Twenty20 international against India and is a doubt for the one-day series.

"He has clearly had a progressive injury that has become worse and does need attention," England captain Eoin Morgan said after the defeat in the T20 series decider on Saturday.

"So it will be over to our medical team to make a decision and I hope that the decision that Jofra comes to will be the best for us in the long term."

Reports said Archer could have a new injection in his right elbow and would miss at least the start of the Indian Premier League with Rajasthan Royals. The tournament begins 9 April.

The 25-year-old Archer missed the second Test against India after an earlier injection to the elbow that has become of growing concern in recent months. He also sat out the fourth Test.

England will want Archer to be fully fit for the T20 World Cup campaign, which starts in October, and the Ashes series against Australia that follows.

He is expected to sit out of ODIs against India as well.

"Not quite sure yet (about his availability for the ODIs). We're going to wait until tonight and tomorrow to see how Jofra has pulled up," Morgan said after the fifth and final T20I here on Saturday.

When asked this week about his plans for the rest of the year, Archer said only that he would do "everything in my power" to be at the World Cup.

Morgan said he had discussed the injury with his star bowler.

"I think it is rare when a bowler is not managing pain. What they do is a tough job," said the captain.

"If you ask any of them, are they ever pain free, it is a pretty rare instance if they say yes. Most of our bowlers are certainly carrying niggles, Jofra's situation has certainly got worse."