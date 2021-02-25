Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs England: 'India were better team in tricky conditions', Twitter reacts to hosts' win in 3rd Test

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 25th, 2021
India beat England inside two days in the third Test in Ahmedabad to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. Chasing 49 in the fourth innings, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill took just 7.4 overs to take India past the finish line.

There was no end to England's batting woes against the spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin as the side folded for 81 in its second innings earlier.

The last time India won inside two days in a Test was in 2018, beating Afghanistan in Bengaluru.

Patel picked five wickets in the second essay, adding to his outstanding haul of six in the first innings as England collapsed.

Ashwin, on the other hand, added four more to his first-day spoils of three scalps to cross the 400-wicket mark in the longest format.

He became the fourth Indian after Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417) to achieve the feat.

England's scorecard bore a dismal look with all-rounder Ben Stokes 25 and Ollie Pope's 12 being the best contributions.

Earlier, India's first innings folded for 145 with opener Rohit Sharma top-scoring with a 66-run knock. England captain Joe Root returned career-best figures of 5/8 for his team.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's win in the 3rd Test at Ahmedabad.

