India vs England: 'India were better team in tricky conditions', Twitter reacts to hosts' win in 3rd Test

India beat England inside two days in the third Test in Ahmedabad to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. Chasing 49 in the fourth innings, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill took just 7.4 overs to take India past the finish line.

There was no end to England's batting woes against the spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin as the side folded for 81 in its second innings earlier.

The last time India won inside two days in a Test was in 2018, beating Afghanistan in Bengaluru.

Patel picked five wickets in the second essay, adding to his outstanding haul of six in the first innings as England collapsed.

Ashwin, on the other hand, added four more to his first-day spoils of three scalps to cross the 400-wicket mark in the longest format.

He became the fourth Indian after Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417) to achieve the feat.

England's scorecard bore a dismal look with all-rounder Ben Stokes 25 and Ollie Pope's 12 being the best contributions.

Earlier, India's first innings folded for 145 with opener Rohit Sharma top-scoring with a 66-run knock. England captain Joe Root returned career-best figures of 5/8 for his team.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's win in the 3rd Test at Ahmedabad.

As expected, the end came quickly. India were the better team in these tricky conditions. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 25, 2021

Compunctions about pitch notwithstanding, well deserved win for India. After first session today, England were back strongly in the game. Axar and Ashwin won it under pressure from there on. Important results too in the context of the World Test Championship. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 25, 2021

Just unbelievable to witness the boys sealing the match in just two days. What a clinical win! Onwards and upwards. Jai Hind. #INDvENG #Pinkballtest @BCCI pic.twitter.com/uJrF3yQjaM — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 25, 2021

Well played India, the better side in this game but that was some of the worst test cricket I’ve ever seen. — Chris Tremlett (@ChrisTremlett33) February 25, 2021

The Ahmedabad Test is completed in just 140.2 overs - the shortest ever Test match involving India in which a result is achieved. The India-Bangladesh Test at Eden Gardens in 2019 had lasted for 161.2 overs.#INDvENG #INDvsENG #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) February 25, 2021

India top the table They now need to win or draw the last Test to book a place in the #WTC21 final #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/FQcBTw6dj6 — ICC (@ICC) February 25, 2021

Ek match ke liye aesa wicket theek hai jaha ballebaaz ki skill aur takaneek ka test hota hai . LEKIN main iss tara ka wicket aur nahi dekhna chahta aur mujhe lagta hai ki saare khiladi bhi nahi chahte . Bohut ache , india — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 25, 2021

Now that it's over, Batsman outside Motera pic.twitter.com/fEbNT7D7kQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 25, 2021

140 overs bowled in the four innings across this game, england had batted 190 overs in the first innings of the first test at chennai #INDvsENG — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 25, 2021

In the first Test in Chennai, it wasn’t so much England’s win but the way they won that stood out In the last two Tests, it’s not the losses but the way they’ve lost that would hurt them. They’ve surrendered to spin both in mind and body #INDvENG — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 25, 2021

finished in 2 days Not sure if that’s good for test cricket !If @anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800 ?However congratulations to @akshar2026 what a spell! congratulations @ashwinravi99 @ImIshant — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 25, 2021

With inputs from PTI