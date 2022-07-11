India vs England 1st One Day International 2022: London’s The Oval Weather Update

India and England will start the 50-over battle on Tuesday when they will square off at The Oval in London for the opening One Day International of the three-match series. The match will begin at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Both teams are likely to head to the venue with their best possible starters as many experienced players will be seen again wearing the national outfit.

The flat surface of The Oval is known for producing high-scoring thrillers. But the overcast conditions can help the pacers in the initial stage. The team batting first can use the bounce and put up a challenging total. However, with time, the pitch will wear out and it can be beneficial for the spinners in the latter half. Though heavy clouds can be seen over the city, there is no chance of rain being the spoilsport during the match.

The previous T20Is as well were high-scoring battles wherein the Indian batters were seen enjoying some good strokes. But in the first couple of games, England batters were seen struggling with the bat and were brought down to the knees in front of the India’s bowling attack. But this time, they will try to turn the table and aim for sweet revenge against the visitors at their favourite venue. England has won 30 of their 49 ODIs at the Oval whereas India has managed to clinch only 6 of their 16 outings.

India vs England Head to Head records

Weather Update:

India vs England First One Day International is set to take place at The Oval, London. The weather condition can be partly cloudy during the 50-over action. However, there is no chance of rain during the clash. The temperature will hover between 19 and 31 degrees Celsius on the day. The wind speed can go around 11-16 km/h.

India vs England 1st ODI Dream 11 predictions

Possible Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (C&WK), Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley.

India vs England, England vs India ODI, India vs England 1st ODI, Weather updates on India vs England ODI, The Oval weather during India vs England ODI, India vs England weather forecast, The Oval pitch report, Pitch report India vs England