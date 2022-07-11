Live streaming IND vs ENG 1st ODI online Broadcast- check time, date, how to watch details

Just days after clinching the T20I series over England in the UK, both England and India will now shift focus to the 50-over format, when the three-match ODI series get underway on Tuesday.

The Rohit Sharma-led India are coming off fresh from winning the T20I series 2-1. The Men in Blue began the series with a clinical 50-run win in Southampton, before maintaining the winning run with a victory margin of 49 runs in the second T20I in Birmingham.

Sunday’s third T20I in Nottingham witnessed a gritty fightback from India thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s century, but still the visitors fell 17 runs short of England’s total of 215/7. England, having opted to bat, put up a formidable total on board, courtesy knocks from Dawid Malan (77) and Liam Livingstone (42*).

Shikhar Dhawan returns to the ODI setup yet again, and will be partnered with skipper Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. The likes of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav showcased their aggressive best, and will be looking forward to carry on the same form heading to the ODIs.

The ODI series will be equally pivotal for Virat Kohli, who had another forgettable run across the two T20Is, aggregating just 12 runs. Kohli’s last ODI fifty came against South Africa in Cape Town earlier this year, and endured scores of 8, 18 and 0 in the home ODI series against West Indies.

England, meanwhile, will look to carry on their winning momentum from the final T20I and aim to make strong start to the series. The hosts will be boosted by the return of Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow. The ODI series will be Jos Buttler’s first 50-pvers assignment as skipper, since taking charge from Eoin Morgan for the limited-overs.

Here’s all you need to know about the first ODI between England and India:

When will the India vs England 1st ODI be played?

The India vs England 1st ODI T20I will be played on 12 July 2022 (Tuesday).

Where will the India vs England be 1st ODI played?

The India vs England 1st ODI will be played at Kennington Oval in London.

What time will the India vs England 1st ODI start?

The India vs England 1st ODI will begin at 5.30 pm IST, with the toss at 5 pm IST.

How can I watch the India vs England 1st ODI LIVE?

The India vs England 1st ODI will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network. It can be streamed on the SonyLIV app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for LIVE score and updates.

