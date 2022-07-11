India vs England 1st One Day International: IND vs ENG Head-to-Head Records and Stats

India’s tour of England will end with three-match One-Day International series. The first game between the two sides will take place on Tuesday at The Oval in London at 5:30 PM IST. During the visit, while England outplayed India in the only red-ball fixture, the Men in Blue bounced back well bagging the T20 International series 2-1.

The new Indian unit looks more composed where every player is ready to take responsibility when the team needs him. They demolished the hosts in the first two T20I and clinched victory by 50 and 49 runs respectively. Though the English brigade managed to win the final game by 17 runs, team India found a new hero in Suryakumar Yadav who smashed an outstanding 55-ball 117 while on a chase of a mammoth 216 runs.

On the other side, England struggle to find momentum under their new skipper Jos Buttler. The newly appointed captain made several headlines during the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. But now, has suffered a lean patch with the bat and recorded just 22 runs in three T20Is. However, Buttler had taken the Netherlands bowling apart during the ODI series in June 2022. Also, the inclusion of experienced names like Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes will strengthen the squad in the ODIs.

India vs England ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 103

India: 55

England: 43

Tied: 02

No Result: 03

India vs England Previous One Day International:

In the last clash between these two sides, India beat England by 7 runs at the Maharastra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on 28 March 2021.

Last 5 ODI International Results:

India won by 7 runs.

England won by 6 wickets.

India won by 66 runs.

England won by 31 runs.

England won by 8 wickets.

India vs England 1st ODI dream 11 predictions

Possible Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (C&WK), Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley.

