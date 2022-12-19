India batter Cheteshwar Pujara said that he never expected to his reach his century so quickly on the third day of the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 102 from 130 deliveries, hitting 13 boundaries. Pujara scored a Test century after almost four years. This was also his fastest Test century. The right-hand batter also scored a brilliant 90 in the first innings and said that the 90 was more special for him.

“It was special, I never felt that I will get to the three-figure mark in the second innings by tea break. I was close to 50, but I never realised there was enough time to get to the three-figure mark. It went really well, I have been practicing some shots that helped me this game. For me, the first innings was more special when I missed out on a hundred but it was important for the team,” Pujara said in a video shared by the BCCI.

Besides Pujara, Shubman Gill also registered his maiden Test hundred. The senior pro applauded Gill’s innings.

“It was an ideal situation for him to keep accelerating, play his natural shots, and he kept going the way he normally bats. So it was very important for him, and yes he has also been waiting for the three-figure mark. The first Test hundred is always a special one. And he eventually got that. He also has some nineties (smiles) and he has waited for it for quite some time. So felt good for him.”

Gill scored 110 from 152 deliveries that included 10 4s and three 6s. The youngster said that it was a special moment for him to get to his maiden century and more so because it was in the second innings.

“It felt amazing finally to get my first Test century. And especially a second-inning Test century is always special. I was also talking to some of the players inside the dressing room that I haven’t got my first century, though I have played 12 matches, so this was a very special moment for me.”

Gill also appreciated batting with Pujara at the other end. “There was a lot of ease batting with Pujji bhai. And because our dynamics and our game is a bit different so bowlers are required to have different plans and challenge us.”

India skipper KL Rahul as well appreciated Gill for his maiden century.

“Really happy for Shubman. He has been close to that 100 for a few times but missed out, and yeah really happy that he got his first hundred.”

The skipper also said that he was pleased to have his first Test win, though he couldn’t do so against South Africa in Johannesburg earlier in 2022.

“Feels good that the game is over and I have another victory as a captain. Obviously would have wanted to win my first game as a captain, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen in Jo’burg. This win was important for us and like anybody else, the first win feels sweet, and hopefully, we can build on this, and the focus will be on the next game now and try to win the series.”

India were made to grind hard for the win as Bangladesh went on to bat for 113 overs in the second innings. The pitch, as well, was easier for batters.

“This is what test cricket is all about, the hard work, the grind, and I think the opposition made us grind,” Rahul added.

India are a strong contender to qualify for the World Test Championship Final but need to win four of the five remaining Tests to confirm their place in the final.

“We’ll have to work hard. We’ll have to be disciplined and hopefully, we will win three out of four Tests to qualify for the WTC Finals, Pujara added.

India shall also be relieved with left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The southpaw played a Test after 18 months but bowled beautifully to bag a nine-wicket haul and also win the player of the match award.

“I am very happy. I worked a lot hard for it. And the team also needs five bowlers when you play a Test match, so you want all five bowlers to perform well. I am happy because I am playing red ball after a long time for India. So I am very happy with my performance,” a delighted Kuldeep said.

The spinner also went on to explain his plans with the ball to be attacking the batters all the time.

“Me and Axar were sitting and discussing that the mindset has to be attacking because when you have a big score and you get hit for a couple of shots, you try to bowl short. So we decided to be attacking and to go for wicket on each and every ball so that we are always in the game. If we get defensive, it would be problematic.”

India will play the next Test against Bangladesh from 22 December onwards in Mirpur.

