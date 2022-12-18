Photos

India vs Bangladesh, in pictures: Visitor's twin tons, spinners hunt down Tigers in Chattogram

India defeated Bangladesh by a margin of 188 runs and increased their chances of making to the World Test Championship Finals.

FirstCricket Staff December 18, 2022 12:44:24 IST
India defeated Bangladesh in the 1st Test by 188 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the series. AP
Kuldeep Yadav was awarded player of the match award for a brilliant 9-wicket haul and scoring valuable 40 runs in the first innings. AP
Bangladesh batters including skipper Shakib Al Hasan fought hard to get closer to the target in the fourth innings, batting a total of 113.2 overs. However, the target was a bit too much for them. AP
Zakir Hasan celebrated his fourth innings century in style as he led the Bangladesh fightback on Day 3 and Day 4. Hasan was also awarded ‘Tiger of the Match’. AP
However, Indian bowlers were too strong and did not allow Bangladesh batters to bat for a longer duration. Mohammed Siraj picked up 4 wickets across two innings. AP
Earlier, Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 19th Test century that came after 47 months. He paced his innings in an unlikely manner to reach the three-figure mark. AP
Shubman Gill as well registered his maiden Test century – scoring 110 from 152 deliveries. AP
Virat Kohli, as usual, was at his animated best throughout the Test match. AP
