After India’s dominating win over Bangladesh and Australia’s annihilation of South Africa within two days, India’s chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) Final have seen a steep rise.

India currently sit second on the WTC points table with 55.77 percentage points after beating Bangladesh by 188 runs in the first Test of the series in Chattogram.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill scored centuries in the second innings, while Kuldeep Yadav bagged an eight-wicket haul across two innings for India. Bangladesh batters showed effort in their run chase, but considering the target was beyond 500, the task from the start seemed a bit too daunting.

Meanwhile, Australia defeated South Africa in a span of two days and now stand at 76.92 percentage points, leading the WTC points table. South Africa have dropped to the third position with 54.55 percentage points.

The Aussie bowlers bundled the South African batting lineup for 152 in the first innings as the hosts took a lead of 66 runs having made 218 batting second. The Proteas were dismissed for a low score of 99 in the second innings as Australia were set 34 to win the match.

The Gabba pitch received heavy criticism and is expected to get demerit points.

India face their biggest challenge to reaching the WTC Final from South Africa and Australia. Australia will qualify for the finals if they sweep the Proteas 3-0 in the ongoing series.

India, on the other hand, have work to do as they need to win four of the remaining five Tests – one against Bangladesh and four against Australia in India.

However, if Australia beat South Africa 3-0, India will qualify by winning three of the remaining five games. Assuming India will win the second Test against Bangladesh, they will have to win only two Tests against Australia. This is also subject to an assumption that Sri Lanka will lose at least one Test against New Zealand.

If AUS whitewash SA, India need to win only 3 out of 5 games provided NZ whitewash SL — Ravi Kiran (@crravikiran) December 18, 2022



If India beat Bangladesh in the second Test and go on to defeat Australia 3-0, they will secure 64.35 percentage points.

India will play Bangladesh in the second Test from 22 December onwards. Whereas Australia will face South Africa in the Boxing Day Test on 26 December. South Africa will also play a two-Test series against West Indies at home.

