India went 1-0 up in the series after beating Bangladesh in the first Test with a convincing margin of 188 runs. Chasing a mammoth 513, Bangladesh were bowled out for 324 in the second innings as the Indian spinners rattled the opponents.

While Axar Patel scalped a four-wicket haul, Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets in the second innings.

India put up an all-round show in this Test and got crucial points as far as the World Test Championship (WTC) standings are concerned. From Shreyas Iyer’s batting masterclass in first innings to Kuldeep’s fifer to Cheteshwar Pujara’s brisk hundred, the visitors showed their class thoroughly.

We take a look at some key moments from the match.

India’s batting depth

India were in a spot of bother on Day 1 after they lost three wickets in the first session itself but it was Shreyas Iyer and Pujara who got the side back on track with a 149-run stand for the fourth wicket. Pujara was dismissed for 90 while Iyer scored 86.

Later, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers and stitched a partnership of 92 runs for the eighth wicket. Ashwin notched up a fifty while Kuldeep struck 40 to help the side put 404 on the board.

The visitors followed this with another fine performance with the willow in the second innings where they posted 258/2 (D). Opener Shubman Gill went on to score his maiden Test ton but Pujara made headlines with his quick-fire century as he scored 102 off 130 deliveries which included 13 fours.

Gill scores maiden Test ton and stakes claim for opening slot

India opener Shubman Gill is slowly making his name at the highest. A few days after scoring his maiden ODI hundred, the right-handed batter notched up his first Test ton against Bangladesh in the first game. Gill had got out early in the first innings but in the second innings got his eye in and once he got settled, the batter did take on the Bangladesh bowlers.

He ended up getting 110 off 152 deliveries which included 10 fours and three maximums.

But does this knock guarantee a place for him in the XI for the next match? This is a BIG question that the team management has to answer because skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to rejoin the squad in Bangladesh for the second encounter. If Sharma returns then he would in all possibility open the innings and the coach and the skipper will have to make a choice between Gill and KL Rahul as to whom they should include in the final XI.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s brisk hundred

Known to stay glued at the crease for long hours, India batter Cheteshwar Pujara showed a different class altogether in the second innings of the match. The visitors had taken a mammoth lead already but Pujara was nearing his ton and the message from the pavilion was pretty evident.

Pujara was certainly asked to score runs quickly and get to the milestone and he did just what the doctor ordered. The right-handed batter stepped out of the crease on a number of occasions and took on the spinners. Pujara eventually scored an unbeaten ton.

Kuldeep Yadav returns

Kuldeep Yadav made a fine return to the Test arena as he scalped a total of eight wickets including a fifer in the first essay of the match. The track in Chattogram had a bit of turn and bounce on offer after the first day and Kuldeep made pretty good use of it. The left-arm spinner continuously bowled tossed-up deliveries that angled away from the left-handers and moved into the right-handed batters.

Apart from Kuldeep, Axar Patel too troubled the batters with his spin in the second innings and ended up taking four-fer.

A lot of credit goes to the pacer,s especially the way they performed in the first innings. Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav created a lot of pressure in the initial stage of the innings and pushed the opponents on the back foot.

Zakir Hasan shines on debut

Despite chasing a big target, Bangladesh debutant Zakir Hasan showed a lot of intent and notched up a century. Hasan took on the Indian bowling attack with authority and first stitched a 124-run stand with Najmul Hossain Shanto and later tried to hold the fort at one end before eventually getting out for 100.

The two sides will now take on each other in the second Test in Dhaka scheduled to begin on 22 December.

