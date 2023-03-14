Steve Smith will continue to captain Australia in the upcoming three-match ODI series against India as Pat Cummins will not be returning back from home, it was confirmed on Tuesday. Cummins missed the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India won 2-1, as he flew back home after the second Test in Delhi to be with her mother, Maria, who was ill. Maria passed away from breast cancer last week.

“Pat won’t be coming back, he’s still taking care of what’s happened back home,” Australia coach Andrew McDonald said. “Our thoughts are with Pat and his family as they go through that grieving process.”

Cummins became Australia’s ODI captain last year after Aaron Finch’s retirement from the format but the pacer has led the team in only two ODIs so far. Smith who captained Australia in the last two Tests against India will continue to handle the role in Cummins’ absence.

Meanwhile, McDonald has also confirmed that opener David Warner will be back for ODIs after missing the last two Tests due to a fractured elbow. Nathan Ellis has been named as injured pacer Jhye Richardson’s replacement.

The upcoming ODI series holds a special significance for the visiting team as the ODI World Cup later this year will also be hosted in India.

India vs Australia ODI series schedule:

First ODI: 17 March, Mumbai (1.30 PM IST)

Second ODI: 19 March, Vizag (1.30 PM IST)

Third ODI: 22 March, Chennai (1.30 PM IST)

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

