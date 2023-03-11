Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Jhye Richardson to miss IPL 2023 as Mumbai Indians lose another pacer to injury

Richardson, who has been dealing with recurring hamstring issues of late, is also a doubt for the Ashes that is to take place in England later this summer.

File image of Australia pacer Jhye Richardson. Reuters

Mumbai Indians lost another member of its pace department to injury ahead of IPL 2023 with Australia seamer Jhye Richardson getting ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Richardson had earlier been ruled out of the ODI series against India, with the Aussies naming Nathan Ellis as his replacement.

Right-arm pacer Richardson, whose last appearance for the Aussies came in the tour of Sri Lanka last year, is also doubt for the Ashes that is set to take place in England this summer.

“Injuries are a big part of cricket, thats a fact. Frustrating? Absolutely,” the Western Australian quick wrote in a post on Twitter in which he also shared a picture of himself on a hospital bed.

“But I’m now in a scenario where I can get back to doing what I love and work bloody hard to become an even better player than before. One step back, two steps forward. Let’s do this,” added Richardson in the tweet.

Richardson was to make his second appearance in the Indian Premier League after having made three appearances for the Punjab Kings in 2021, collecting as many wickets.

The news comes as another blow to five-time IPL champions Mumbai, who are already without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the 16th edition of the cash-rich league.

Bumrah, who is recovering from a back injury that forced him to miss the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup as well as the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In his absence, English tearaway quick Jofra Archer is expected to lead the attack.

Updated Date: March 11, 2023 15:23:20 IST

