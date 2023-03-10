Ahmedabad: A cloud of sadness descended on the Australian dressing room after the news of Pat Cummins’ mother passing away in Sydney on Friday.

The Australian cricket team will wear black armbands in memory of Maria during the ongoing fourth Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad.

Pat Cummins had flown home after the second Test in Delhi to be with his ailing mother whose condition had worsened recently after her breast cancer returned more than a year earlier.

Cricket Australia tweeted, “We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men’s team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect.”

Indian cricket board, the BCCI, tweeted their condolences in the form of a tweet. “On behalf of Indian Cricket, we express our sadness at the passing away of Pat Cummins mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family in this difficult period 🙏”

In the absence of Pat Cummins, Australia have been captained by Steve Smith. The former Aussie skipper led the visitors to a 9-wicket win in Indore. The fourth Test, being played in Ahmedabad, moves into the second day on Friday.

On Day 1, Australia stood at 255/4 at stumps with Usman Khawaja scoring a century.

